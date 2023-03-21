EarlyBird-Aequo Foundation: Invest in the Next Generation

CHICAGO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlyBird, a transformative start-up empowering parents, families, and friends to invest collectively in the children they love, is expanding its investment platform to include landlords through a new partnership with Aequo Foundation, SAA | EVI Development, L&M Development, and the owners of Concordia Apartments. This partnership aims to invest in the future of over 5,000 children living in apartment communities throughout the country, especially those supported by State Agencies and the Federal Housing and Urban Development Agency (HUD).

"We're thrilled to partner with Aequo Foundation, SAA | EVI, L&M, and the owners of Concordia Apartments to bring EarlyBird's investment platform to more families and children," said Jordan Wexler, CEO of EarlyBird. "Our mission is to democratize access to generational wealth for all families, and this partnership is a big step towards achieving that goal."

Through this partnership, EarlyBird and Aequo Foundation are collaborating to offer every child living in the Concordia community a custodial investment account. The children will have the opportunity to earn additional investments as they achieve specific goals related to school performance, with the ultimate goal of providing them with a solid financial foundation to pursue their dreams.

This partnership with EarlyBird builds a great foundation because the Aequo Foundation provides scholarships to nontraditional developers seeking graduate-level real estate training and capital support for projects carried out through the Foundation's sibling organization, AequoFund.com. By supporting real estate developers of non-traditional backgrounds, such as minorities, women, and immigrants, Aequo Foundation aims to level the field in the real estate industry and empower developers to shape how, where, and for whom development occurs in their communities.

This initiative was made possible by the forward-thinking and advocacy of the owners of Concordia Place Apartments, EarlyBird, L&M, and SAA | EVI, as well as community organizations like RainbowPush Coalition and Tenant Leaders like Ms. Adella Bass-Lawson, and the wonderful management staff and onsite security keeping the community thriving and safe.

Together, these organizations are committed to investing in the future of all the children at Concordia in partnership with their loving parents, and to democratizing access to generational wealth for all families through the power of love, community, and capital.

About SAA | EVI

SAA | EVI currently operates in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, D.C., Maine, California, Illinois, and New York. We have developed 2,500+ units and currently have a development pipeline with a combined total project cost of approximately $2B. To learn more, visit: https://www.saaevi.com/

About EarlyBird

EarlyBird is a venture backed investing platform that enables parents, family, and friends to collectively invest in a child's future in a way that is community-driven, purposeful, easy, and secure. To learn more, visit www.getearlybird.io/.

About L+M Development Partners

Founded in 1984, L+M is a full-service real estate development firm which develops, invests, constructs and manages properties with industry leading innovation. To learn more, visit: http://lmdevpartners.com.

