Earlybird Breakfast Burritos Takes Flight With Its First Orange County Location

The cult-favorite breakfast brand debuts January 17 in Costa Mesa with its signature one-pound breakfast burritos and free burritos for first 100 guests

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlybird Breakfast Burritos is opening its newest location at The LAB Anti-Mall on January 17, introducing its bold, flavor-forward breakfast burritos to Orange County. The expansion also marks a homecoming for founder Scott Slater.

Founded in San Diego and built on a singular purpose to serve the best breakfast burritos in town, Earlybird has expanded steadily, growing a loyal following in both California and Idaho.

Grand Opening Highlights

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

2930 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

2930 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Grand Opening: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; full menu available until 2 p.m. Regular operating hours begin Sunday, January 18 at 7:00 a.m.

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; full menu available until 2 p.m. Grand Opening Offering: Free breakfast burritos for the first 100 guests on Jan. 10 Free breakfast burritos for the first 25 guests on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19

Free breakfast burritos for the first 100 guests on Jan. 10 Entertainment: Live DJ, special guest appearances, and interactive entertainment and surprises.

Founded by Scott Slater, a serial restaurateur and the creator of Slater's 50/50 , Earlybird brings the same spirit of innovation and quality to breakfast.

"Orange County is where my restaurant career really took shape with Slater's 50/50," said Scott Slater, founder of Earlybird Breakfast Burritos. "Opening Earlybird at The LAB feels like a homecoming. We're bringing a concept that reflects what I genuinely want in the morning - big flavor, real ingredients, and a burrito that actually fills you up - back to a community that celebrates innovation and values quality."

The Costa Mesa location will feature Earlybird's full menu of breakfast burritos, bowls, and sandwiches, including fan favorites like the Bacon Bird. Guests will also find Earlybird Bottled Buzz, the brand's lineup of house-made morning beverages including Dirty Boba and matcha.

About Earlybird Breakfast Burritos

Earlybird Breakfast Burritos is a fast-casual breakfast concept founded in San Diego, built around serving the best breakfast burritos in town. Known for bold flavors, quality ingredients, and an unfussy approach to mornings, Earlybird has grown from San Diego roots into markets across Idaho, and is now bringing its energy to Costa Mesa. For more information, visit www.earlybirdbreakfastburritos.com or follow @earlybirdbreakfastburritos on Instagram.

