EarlyDiagnostics, Inc. Appoints Gregory C. Critchfield, M.D. M.S., as Co-CEO

Highly accomplished industry executive joins company to help drive forward its world-class early cancer detection liquid biopsy testing

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlyDiagnostics ("EarlyDx"), the leading company in world-class liquid biopsy methylome detection of early cancer today announced the appointment of Gregory Critchfield as Co-CEO, effective January 1, 2024. Dr. Critchfield will work closely with co-founder and Co-CEO Xianghong Jasmine Zhou and the EarlyDx team to develop and offer its innovative, non-invasive economical liquid biopsy technology for early cancer detection and enabling precision medicine.

Dr. Gregory Critchfield is a proven business leader with more than 30 years of operational and strategic experience in many diagnostic enterprises. As a board member, former chairman and CEO, he led Sera Prognostics from its very early financing stages in 2010 through and beyond its successful IPO in 2021. During his tenure with Sera Prognostics, he worked to build discovery of multiple proteomic biomarker predictions of important pregnancy outcomes. Dr. Critchfield headed the creation of strategic partnerships with non-profit, commercial, health insurance and other healthcare organizations to generate evidence of clinical validity of Sera's innovative PreTRM® test, and the clinical utility of applying it in prospective controlled clinical studies to enable more proactive interventions to improve pregnancy outcomes.

Before his tenure with Sera, Dr. Critchfield served as president of Myriad Genetic Laboratories, where he and his team built Myriad into one of the world's leading molecular diagnostics companies, by commercializing DNA sequencing genetic tests for inherited cancer predisposition including breast, ovarian, colorectal, and endometrial cancers. Prior to joining Myriad, Dr. Critchfield was chief medical and science officer for Quest Diagnostics, Inc., overseeing medical and innovation activities in its transition from Corning Clinical Laboratories toward the company becoming a publicly traded enterprise. He has served on the faculty of three medical schools: University of Minnesota, Wayne State University, and Duke University and as a practicing clinical pathologist with Intermountain Healthcare.

"We are thrilled to welcome Greg to EarlyDx," said Jasmine Zhou, co-founder and co-CEO of EarlyDiagnostics, Inc. "He possesses the vision, leadership, and a proven reputation to help transform startups into commercially active growth companies. With this addition to our experienced leadership team EarlyDx is well-positioned to drive forward into our next phase of growth and success."

"I am very excited to join Jasmine and the EarlyDx team at this time when the company is on the cusp of launching commercial products this year," said Gregory C. Critchfield, M.D., M.S., co-CEO of EarlyDiagnostics, Inc. "EarlyDx has the world-leading platform for providing early cancer detection services using its innovative combination of proprietary chemistries with advanced bioinformatics. The EarlyDx team and its technology are held in high distinction, evidenced by a large number of high-quality publications in esteemed scientific journals for work in this field. The company's expanding leadership in liquid biopsy generates great confidence in the enormous potential of EarlyDx's approach to bring accurate early cancer detection testing to patients that is convenient, affordable, and non-invasive."

About Multi-Cancer Early Detection

In the U.S. alone, cancer occurs in one in five (1/5) men and one in six (1/6) women during their lifetimes. Current cancer detection technologies are typically limited to a few cancers and can be inconvenient, expensive, invasive, and incomplete. Most cancer cases are diagnosed in later stages, when treatments are much less effective. Developing the highest sensitivity and specificity testing to identify cases earlier has the potential to offer significant advantages to patients, to doctors and ultimately to the healthcare system.

About EarlyDiagnostics

EarlyDiagnostics (EarlyDx) is devoted to providing accurate, affordable, and non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection and precision medicine. Its proprietary technologies for cost-effective cell-free DNA methylome sequencing, in combination with its powerful AI algorithms, have achieved high performance results in multi-cancer early detection and localization. The company's scientific team has a number of key publications in highly reputable journals that demonstrate significant contributions to science and leadership in the field. EarlyDx aims to launch commercial products beginning in 2024 to provide early cancer detection and precision medicine testing for doctors and patients, with the goal of improving the health outcomes of patients.

