EarlyDiagnostics, Inc. Co-CEO Gregory C. Critchfield, M.D. M.S., Receives Utah Governor's Medal for Science and Technology

Award Recognizes Dr. Critchfield's Accomplishments in Life Sciences Companies

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlyDiagnostics ("EarlyDx"), the leading company in world-class liquid biopsy detection of early cancers and other conditions is pleased to announce today that Co-CEO Gregory C. Critchfield, M.D. M.S., has received the State of Utah's Governor's Medal for his numerous science and technology contributions in industry.

Dr. Critchfield is a proven business leader with more than 30 years of operational and strategic experience in many diagnostics enterprises and was appointed Co-CEO of EarlyDiagnostics in January 2024 where he joined the Company's highly talented and experienced team devoted to providing accurate, affordable, and non-invasive liquid biopsy tests. EarlyDiagnostics is on the cusp of launching novel commercial products this year through its world-leading platform for providing early cancer detection services using its innovative combination of proprietary chemistries with advanced AI bioinformatics.

"It is an honor to receive the Governor's Medal for Science and Technology for the industry category. This recognition highlights the support of people, institutions and organizations with which I have had the privilege to work during my career," said Dr. Critchfield. "Now, joining with EarlyDiagnostics to envision, create, and build world-class early cancer detection and personalized medicine is a truly exciting endeavor, as we focus on deploying powerful science and technology that has the potential to significantly improve the well-being of patients."

"We are delighted by this recognition of Dr. Critchfield for his exceptional contributions in life sciences companies," said Dr. Jasmine Zhou, a co-founder and Co-CEO of EarlyDx. "This honor is well-deserved for his visionary leadership and transformative impact at Quest Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics, and Sera Prognostics. Dr. Critchfield's wealth of knowledge and experience will help propel EarlyDiagnostics to the forefront of early cancer detection and personalized medicine."

About EarlyDiagnostics

EarlyDiagnostics (EarlyDx) is devoted to providing accurate, affordable, and non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection and precision medicine. Its proprietary technologies for cost-effective cell-free DNA methylome sequencing, in combination with its powerful AI algorithms, have achieved high performance results in multi-cancer early detection and localization. The company's scientific team has a number of key publications in highly reputable journals that demonstrate significant contributions to science and leadership in the field. EarlyDx aims to launch commercial products beginning in 2024 to provide early cancer detection and precision medicine testing for doctors and patients, with the goal of improving the health outcomes of patients.

About Multi-Cancer Early Detection

In the U.S. alone, cancer occurs in one in five (1/5) men and one in six (1/6) women during their lifetimes. Current cancer detection technologies are typically limited to a few cancers and can be inconvenient, expensive, invasive, and incomplete. Most cancer cases are diagnosed in later stages, when treatments are much less effective. Developing the highest sensitivity and specificity testing to identify cases earlier has the potential to offer significant advantages to patients, to doctors and ultimately to the healthcare system.

SOURCE EarlyDiagnostics, Inc.