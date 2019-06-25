EarlySense Adds Healthcare Technology and Informatics Leader Stephen Kahane, M.D., M.S., to Its Board of Directors

WOBURN, Massachusetts, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlySense, the market leader in contact-free continuous monitoring and analytics solutions across the care continuum, announced today the appointment of Stephen Kahane, M.D., M.S., to its board of directors. Dr. Kahane's executive expertise encompasses medical technology and healthcare IT in high-growth companies.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Kahane to our board of directors and look forward to leveraging his insights to better serve healthcare providers in combining our proven contact-free continuous monitoring patient-care solution with advanced analytics to protect patient lives," said Matt Johnson, CEO, EarlySense. "Dr. Kahane's clinical, operational and entrepreneurial expertise will be invaluable in supporting our growth path."

Previously, Dr. Kahane served as President of Client Organization at athenahealth, and as CEO of AMICAS, a publicly traded imaging and information management company. He also served as CEO at two electronic healthcare record and practice management companies: VitalWorks, acquired by market leader Cerner in 2005, and Datamedic, which InfoCure acquired in 1999.

Dr. Kahane earned his Doctor of Medicine and bachelor's degrees from Emory University in Atlanta and completed his clinical training in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. There he also earned a Master's degree in Computer Science. He served as Medical Director and System Development Director of Information at Johns Hopkins Medical Institution.

"EarlySense is uniquely positioned to provide high value to patients, providers and payers by making contact-free continuous monitoring the new standard of care," said Dr. Stephen Kahane. "I am eager to support EarlySense and its clients to improve patient care and reduce costs in healthcare institutions worldwide."

About EarlySense

EarlySense® is the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum. Used worldwide in hospitals, post-acute care facilities, and homes, EarlySense assists clinicians in early detection of patient deterioration. The solution has been proven to help prevent adverse events, including code blue events which are a result of cardiac or respiratory arrest, preventable ICU transfers, patient falls, pressure ulcers, and hospital readmissions. EarlySense's FDA-cleared solutions leverage big data analytics to provide actionable health insights and improve clinical outcomes. The company has partnered with leading global technology companies including Hill-Rom, Philips, Welch Allyn, Mitsui and Beurer. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel, and Woburn, Massachusetts.

For more information, visit www.earlysense.com.



