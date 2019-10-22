EarlySense Appoints New Senior Vice President of Customer Success to Support Rapid Adoption of Contact-free Continuous Monitoring

WOBURN, Massachusetts, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlySense, the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum, today announced that Michael Tiffany has been appointed Senior Vice President of Customer Success. Mr. Tiffany will oversee global customer support operations, including product implementation, as well as ongoing technical and clinical customer support for EarlySense's rapidly-growing client base.

"Over the past few years, EarlySense has grown tremendously with thousands of sensors installed in hundreds of hospitals and post-acute care facilities. Following this substantial growth, we are pleased to welcome Michael Tiffany who will ensure our customers around the world are achieving the maximum clinical and financial benefits of our system," said Matt Johnson, EarlySense CEO. "Michael Tiffany's clinical expertise, deep knowledge of healthcare and experience designing scalable processes to support the success of a rapidly growing customer base at athenahealth brings immediate value to EarlySense. We know his impact will be crucial in helping provide the highest-level clinical performance for all providers using EarlySense technology."

Michael Tiffany has more than 20 years of experience as both a clinician and healthcare IT leader. He previously served as the Vice President of Professional Services at athenahealth, where he led customer onboarding operations. Mr. Tiffany has also served as a practicing physical therapist, leading ICU rehabilitation programs at Massachusetts General Hospital and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He holds an MBA from Boston University and a MS in Physical Therapy from Ithaca College.

"EarlySense's continuous monitoring platform is helping healthcare teams to make crucial advances in patient safety and outcomes across the world," said Michael Tiffany. "I look forward to working closely with the team to improve the EarlySense life-cycle experience and deliver optimal clinical and economic value in an evolving healthcare industry. By helping our customers meet their unique goals, we continue to take strides in elevating patient care and making continuous monitoring a standard of care worldwide."

About EarlySense

EarlySense® is the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum. Used worldwide in hospitals and post-acute care facilities, the EarlySense system assists caregivers in early detection of potential patient adverse events, including code blue events resulting from cardiac or respiratory arrest, patient falls, pressure ulcers, preventable ICU transfers and hospital readmissions. The EarlySense system captures critical information from the patient, alerting caregivers of potentially adverse events early on. The company has partnered with leading global technology companies including Hillrom, Philips, Welch Allyn, Mitsui and Beurer. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts.

For more information, visit www.earlysense.com .

Follow EarlySense on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Ellie Hanson

Finn Partners

+1-929-222-8006

ellie.hanson@finnpartners.com

EarlySense US Contact:

Jaime Donahue

T: +1-781-373-3228 ext. 212

Jaime.Donahue@earlysense.com

SOURCE EarlySense

Related Links

https://www.earlysense.com

