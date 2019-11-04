EarlySense European Distributor Wins Prestigious Prix Galien MedTech Innovation Award

WOBURN, Massachusetts, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlySense, the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum, today announced that its patient monitoring system has received the Dutch 2019 Prix Galien MedTech Innovation Award. The award, which recognizes outstanding biomedical and medical technology product achievement that improve the human condition, was presented to EarlySense's Netherlands distributor Devices4Care.

According to the Prix Galien Jury, EarlySense's patient monitoring device was selected for its innovative technology, usability and highly accurate results. Additionally, it was noted that EarlySense's proven clinical impact and efficient financial models, which allow for quick upscaling, gave the device an edge over the other competing MedTech finalists. The EarlySense system has repeatedly shown to significantly reduce code blue events, bed-related falls, and pressure ulcers.

"We have been working diligently over the past several years to communicate and demonstrate the importance of contact-free, continuous monitoring in the Netherlands, and are proud to receive this award which demonstrates the value EarlySense brings to healthcare professionals and patients," said Pieter Van Roon, Director of Devices4Care. "We will continue working towards our goal of supporting and improving patient safety across additional hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the country."

Without ever touching the patient, the EarlySense system provides continuous monitoring by using a sensor that is placed underneath a bed mattress. EarlySense's contact-free sensor is installed in hundreds of hospitals and post-acute care facilities around the world to assist providers in early detection and prevention of potential adverse events, such as code blue events or patient falls. It assists clinicians in identifying patient deterioration before an event occurs by providing heart and respiratory rate monitoring, motion rates and bed exit alarms, to help reduce falls and pressure ulcers.

"EarlySense, together with our valued partner Devices4Care, is honored to receive the prestigious Prix Galien MedTech Innovation Award, highlighting the crucial role our technology plays in elevating patient care, and enhancing patient safety," said Tim O'Malley, President and Chief Growth Officer at EarlySense. "As we continue our global growth initiatives, we are excited to forge additional strategic partnerships with likeminded organizations and distributors who value patient safety and quality healthcare."

EarlySense will be showcasing its contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions at the MEDICA Trade Fair on November 18 – 21 in Düsseldorf, Germany. The company welcomes meetings with potential customers, distributors and partners in Hall 16 Booth M20. To arrange a meeting please contact hila.peleg@earlysense.com.

About EarlySense

EarlySense® is the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum. Used worldwide in hospitals and post-acute care facilities, the EarlySense system assists caregivers in early detection of potential patient adverse events, including code blue events resulting from cardiac or respiratory arrest, patient falls, pressure ulcers, preventable ICU transfers and hospital readmissions. The EarlySense system captures critical information from the patient, alerting caregivers of potentially adverse events early on. The company has partnered with leading global technology companies including Hillrom, Philips, Welch Allyn, Mitsui and Beurer. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Devices4Care

Devices4care is a network organization of specialists in the field of Life Sciences, Information Technology and Healthcare. The focus of the company is on providing innovative technologies and products, that improve patient safety and quality of care.

Devices4Care is recognized to support clinical sites with a high level a professional training and support, leading to successful clinical implementations of product and processes.

