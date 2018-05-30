EarlySense Gains Exclusive Rights to New Cardiac Predictive Analytics Tool Developed at University of Chicago

The new 'Lite' tool, unveiled at the 2018 ATS International Conference, will be integrated into EarlySense's products and is the first ever scientifically validated early warning score to use only heart rate, respiratory rate and patient age, making it ideal for use in conjunction with continuous monitoring sensors.

"Risk scoring is a critically important tool but is currently limited to complex multi-parameter tests and lab systems found in EMR systems. Combining Dr. Edelson's approach with real time data enhances true deterioration detection," said Avner Halperin, Co-founder and CEO of EarlySense. "Dr. Edelson is a pioneer in predictive analytics for patient deterioration, and we are pleased to collaborate with her to bring state-of-the-art data analytics to hospitals, post-acute care facilities and homes. Making cutting-edge predictive analytics practical for every institutional bed and every home will save countless lives."

Dr. Edelson's clinical predictive analytics tool, eCART, was designed to identify risk of health deteriorations and cardiac arrests based on over 30 clinical data points per patient. It was developed using a data set of nearly 300,000 cases. The eCART tool has already been proven to improve care in hospitals and help clinicians achieve better outcomes, including lower mortality rates.

"By working with EarlySense to adapt this hospital-proven predictive clinical score to be used with a streamlined set of data points, including continuously collected heart and respiratory parameters collected from the EarlySense bed sensors, we may be able to extend the predictive clinical score beyond the confines of the hospital and into post-acute and home environments. This in turn enables earlier intervention and prevention of patient deterioration and adverse events," explained Dr. Edelson. "The evolution of eCART as a tool across the care continuum with nearly comparable predictive accuracy as the original solution, is representative of how innovation is changing the healthcare landscape today and expanding care beyond the walls of a hospital."

Used by healthcare facilities around the world, EarlySense assists clinicians in early detection of patient deterioration through the real time collection of vital signs while patients lie in bed or sit in a chair. The company's FDA-cleared systems leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to provide actionable health insights and improve clinical outcomes while enhancing the patient experience through their passive collection approach. EarlySense solutions have been proven to help prevent adverse events, including code blues which are a result of cardiac or respiratory arrest, preventable ICU transfers, patient falls, pressure ulcers, and hospital readmissions.

