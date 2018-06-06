EarlySense Honored With 2018 MedTech Breakthrough Award

"We are honored by this recognition, highlighting the value of continuous monitoring and predictive analytics as a powerful tool to empower clinical teams to detect and treat adverse events sooner, throughout the healthcare continuum," said Avner Halperin, Co-founder and CEO of EarlySense. "Our analytics platform has been clinically validated in helping clinicians achieve both clinical and economic outcome improvements. Every day, doctors and nurses who use InSight are more effective in preventing adverse events, thereby saving lives and shortening or preventing hospitalizations. Combined with our accelerated commercial growth, this is further evidence that our technology is making a real difference in patient safety and care."

Placed under a bed mattress, EarlySense's solution is used by the world's top hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation organizations to assist with early detection and help healthcare teams intervene earlier and prevent unnoticed and potentially harmful events. The solution utilizes artificial intelligence and big data analysis to accurately and continuously monitor cardiac and respiratory cycles, as well as patient movement, without ever touching the patient.

Over a typical four hour nursing rounding cycle, the EarlySense InSight will track, record and trend thousands of patient events. By capturing patient data continuously, the solution enables health teams to accurately track trends and changes in patient status, including baseline deviations that may otherwise go undetected using traditional methods. This is crucial because a significant number of critical events are usually preceded by subtle warning signs 6-8 hours prior to the event.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including medical devices, mHealth, patient engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR) and more. This year's program attracted more than 3,000 nominations from over 12 different countries across the world.

"By incorporating artificial intelligence and big data analysis to accurately and continuously monitor heart rate, respiratory rate and movement, the EarlySense solution is delivering a simple and powerful method for providers and patients to monitor and analyze critical healthcare data," said James Johnson, Managing Director of MedTech Breakthrough. "The EarlySense platform empowers users with personal health insights that ultimately help improve decision making, which is the ultimate goal of healthcare analytics solutions. Congratulations to the EarlySense team on their significant industry momentum and innovations this year, earning our 2018 MedTech Breakthrough Award Healthcare Analytics Innovation Award."

About EarlySense®

EarlySense® is the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum. Used worldwide in hospitals, post-acute care facilities, and homes, EarlySense assists clinicians in early detection of patient deterioration. The solution has been proven to help prevent adverse events, including code blue events which are a result of cardiac or respiratory arrest, preventable ICU transfers, patient falls, pressure ulcers, and hospital readmissions. EarlySense's FDA-cleared solutions leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to provide actionable health insights and improve clinical outcomes. The company has partnered with leading global technology companies including Samsung, Welch Allyn, iFit and Beurer. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.earlysense.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program, part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough MedTech companies and products in categories including Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Genomics, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit www.MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Media Contact:

Ellie Hanson

Finn Partners

929-222-8006

ellie.hanson@finnpartners.com

