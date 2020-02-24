EarlySense Names Health Tech Veteran John Dragovits as New SVP of Strategic Partnerships

WOBURN, Massachusetts, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlySense , the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum, today announced that Mr. John Dragovits has been appointed Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Dragovits will manage EarlySense's relationships with current and future business partners both domestically as well as in the international markets. These partnerships may include technology partners such is the case with Hillrom, healthcare organizations, technology developers and integrators, patient groups and more.

"Partner collaboration has played an important role in EarlySense's growth and has been instrumental in helping us reach our goal of establishing contact-free continuous monitoring as a standard of care," said Matt Johnson, EarlySense CEO. "We look forward to tapping into John's expertise to strengthen current strategic partnerships and help bring in new relationships that will enable us to continue to elevate patient safety and care."

Mr. Dragovits has more than 30 years of experience as a healthcare and healthcare IT executive leader. He previously served in VP roles with electronic health records companies Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) as well as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Revenue Cycle at Allscripts (Nasdaq: MDX). He was also held health system senior executive roles, having served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Dallas' Children's Health and Executive VP and CFO of Parkland Health & Hospital System. Mr. Dragovits is a former U.S. Navy Officer as well as a CPA and holds graduate and undergraduate degrees from Rice University.

"EarlySense is a recognized innovator within the patient monitoring markets, and has played an important role in advancing patient safety and outcomes in healthcare facilities worldwide," said Dragovits. "I am honored to join the EarlySense team and to explore new avenues to bring contact-free continuous monitoring to even more patients, families and health teams."

About EarlySense

EarlySense® is the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum. Used worldwide in hospitals and post-acute care facilities, the EarlySense system assists caregivers in early detection of potential patient adverse events, including code blue events resulting from cardiac or respiratory arrest, patient falls, pressure ulcers, preventable ICU transfers and hospital readmissions. The EarlySense system captures critical information from the patient, alerting caregivers of potentially adverse events early on. The company has partnered with leading global technology companies including Hillrom, Philips, Welch Allyn, and Mitsui. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts.

