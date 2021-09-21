EarlySense® Offers "Vital Insights" for Healthcare Providers

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the inaugural Telehealth Awareness Week, EarlySense® the market leader in contact-free continuous monitoring solutions, today announced the availability of a new podcast series and resource library for healthcare providers and industry professionals who are navigating the challenges of implementing virtual care and remote patient monitoring (RPM) models.

The podcast series, titled "Vital Insights", was designed to highlight the organizations that are driving change in the virtual care space as well as within the broader healthcare technology industry – and how those are positively impacting patient care and outcomes. The new series provides insight through in-depth interviews with thought leaders across the technology sectors of health and patient care.

"As we look at ways to address the most challenging issues in the healthcare space, one of the most powerful tools at our disposal is the sharing of information," said Matt Johnson, CEO of EarlySense. "Examining the changes taking place across our industry and how those are reshaping the ways we take care of patients gives us clarity into what the future holds."

Using Teleheath Awareness Week as its launch point, the first two Vital Insights podcast interviews which preview the new series this week focus on infrastructure challenges and opportunities, as well as highlight a case study in success among vulnerable patient populations. Upcoming episodes will incorporate deep dives into topics such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), pandemic effects in the industry, [email protected] and clinical validation.

In addition to the podcast series, the company also launched a new resource library, with an overall emphasis on clinical intelligence, healthcare technology and remote monitoring. Designed to help providers and stakeholders navigate the unique challenges surrounding health IT, the resource section provides expert insight, publications and scientific validation studies on topics such as:

digital health and virtual care;

infrastructure and interoperability;

remote patient management;

patient compliance; and

reimbursement and policy changes.

Both the podcast and resource library were launched this week as part of Telehealth Awareness Week, which includes a schedule of events underscoring the growing acceptance of virtual care in U.S. healthcare as well as a series of informational resources to support broader access to telehealth services for patients, caregivers and healthcare providers.

About EarlySense:

EarlySense® is the global leader in 100-percent contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions. Used worldwide in hospitals, post-acute care facilities and throughout the care continuum, EarlySense patented technology delivers reliable and comprehensive multi-vital, motion and sleep data The company's technology and predictive data science applications empower providers, clinicians and patients with continuous multi-vital data and actionable insights that improve quality of life and patient outcomes, across the care continuum.The company has partnered with leading global technology companies including Samsung, Welch Allyn, iFit and Beurer. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.earlysense.com.

