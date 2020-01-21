EarlySense Selected for UK TeXchange2020 Health Innovation Program

WOBURN, Massachusetts, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlySense , the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum, announced today it has been selected to join the TeXchange2020 Health Innovation Program , an initiative of the UK Israel Tech Hub based in the British Embassy in Israel.

EarlySense was one of 10 Israeli companies selected by the UK-Israeli judging panel, out of almost 100 applicants. The companies will travel to London in February to meet and engage with the UK's leading healthcare stakeholders in the fields of Big Pharma, healthcare provision, pharmacy retail, as well as local and national government.

Matt Johnson, EarlySense CEO, said: "We are honored to be selected for this important initiative which recognizes the value our technology and solutions bring to the global healthcare community, and to continue working toward making contact-free continuous monitoring a standard of care worldwide. Our system has helped hundreds of health facilities improve patient safety and outcomes, while generating significant financial savings, and we look forward to meeting with key leaders to bring this vital technology to even more patients and health teams across the UK."

Without ever touching the patient, the EarlySense system provides continuous monitoring by using a sensor that is placed underneath a bed mattress. The contact-free system is installed in hundreds of hospitals and post-acute care facilities across the globe to assist providers in early detection and prevention of potential adverse events, such as code blue events and patient falls. Specific improved clinical outcomes include helping reduce mortality related to "code blue" events by 83 percent[1], and cardiac arrests by 86 percent[2]. In addition, clinicians reported overall hospital length-of-stay was reduced by 9 percent[2], and ICU days by 45 percent[2].

Neil Wigan, British Ambassador to Israel, said: "This program is an important part of the strong, deep and modern partnership between Israel and the UK. Healthcare Innovation has become increasingly important to the UK, and could benefit greatly from Israel's medical technology capabilities."

About EarlySense

EarlySense® is the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum. Used worldwide in hospitals and post-acute care facilities, the EarlySense system assists caregivers in early detection of potential patient adverse events, including code blue events resulting from cardiac or respiratory arrest, patient falls, pressure ulcers, preventable ICU transfers and hospital readmissions. The EarlySense system captures critical information from the patient, alerting caregivers of potentially adverse events early on. The company has partnered with leading global technology companies including Hillrom, Philips, Welch Allyn, and Mitsui. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts.

