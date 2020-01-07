EarlySense Welcomes Hillrom Executive Paul Johnson to Board of Directors

WOBURN, Massachusetts, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlySense, the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum, announced today the appointment of Paul Johnson, Senior Vice President and President of Patient Support Systems (PSS) of Hillrom, to its board of directors.

"We are excited to welcome Paul Johnson to our board of directors," said Matt Johnson, CEO of EarlySense. "As we continue to implement continuous monitoring solutions to hundreds of healthcare facilities throughout the world, we look forward to drawing upon Paul's vast market expertise in our effort to support our rapid growth and adoption of continuous monitoring as a standard of patient care."

Paul Johnson joined Hillrom in 2013 as a Senior Sales Leader for the US and was appointed Senior Vice President and President of PSS in 2016. Prior to Hillrom, Johnson worked with Life Technologies, where he was President of its Americas region. Johnson also spent 18 years with General Electric in a series of senior sales executive roles, culminating in his position as General Manager, Sales and Marketing in GE's Clinical Information Systems business.

About EarlySense

EarlySense® is the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum. Used worldwide in hospitals and post-acute care facilities, the EarlySense system assists caregivers in early detection of potential patient adverse events, including code blue events resulting from cardiac or respiratory arrest, patient falls, pressure ulcers, preventable ICU transfers and hospital readmissions. The EarlySense system captures critical information from the patient, alerting caregivers of potentially adverse events early on. The company has partnered with leading global technology companies including Hillrom, Philips, Welch Allyn, and Mitsui. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts.

For more information, visit www.earlysense.com

Follow EarlySense on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

Media Contact:

Ellie Hanson

Finn Partners

+1-929-222-8006

ellie.hanson@finnpartners.com

Company Contact:

Jaime Donahue

+1- 781-373-3228 ext. 212

Jaime.Donahue@earlysense.com

SOURCE EarlySense

Related Links

http://www.earlysense.com

