EarlySense Wins 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award

WOBURN, Massachusetts, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlySense, the market leader in contact-free continuous sensing and analytics solutions across the care continuum, announced today that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best MedTech Startup" award by MedTech Breakthrough. This recognition follows EarlySense's receipt of the MedTech Breakthrough "Healthcare Analytics Innovation Award" in 2018.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognize leading companies, platforms and products in a range of health and medical technology categories. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from around the world, with winners from including Johnson & Johnson, FitBit, HP, Humana, Abbott and other leading companies in the medical technology and digital health industry.

"Technological development in the era of health data has ushered in a new and exciting phase for the entire healthcare and HealthTech industry," said James Johnson, managing director of MedTech Breakthrough. "The proven benefits of EarlySense's continuous patient monitoring platform are driving rapid market adoption, resulting in impressive company growth. Congratulations EarlySense on receiving our marquee 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award."

"EarlySense is honored to be named the Best MedTech Startup, an award which demonstrates recognition of the value our technology and solutions bring to the global healthcare community," said Matt Johnson, CEO of EarlySense. "Continuous monitoring is being rapidly adopted and deployed by healthcare facilities worldwide, and I am confident that EarlySense, together with its customer and industry partners, will continue to play an instrumental role in supporting health teams and improving clinical and economic outcomes."

EarlySense's contact-free sensor continuously monitors heart rate, respiratory rate and movement without ever touching the patient. The technology has been successfully implemented in hospitals, skilled nursing homes and rehab facilities around the world to assist health teams in early detection of potential adverse events, such as patient falls, prevention of pressure ulcers and patient deterioration.

EarlySense partners include Philips, Welch Allyn, and leading hospital bed manufacturer, Hill-Rom.

About EarlySense

EarlySense® is the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum. Used worldwide in hospitals, post-acute care facilities, and homes, EarlySense assists clinicians in early detection of patient deterioration. The solution has been proven to help prevent adverse events, including code blue events which are a result of cardiac or respiratory arrest, preventable ICU transfers, patient falls, pressure ulcers, and hospital readmissions. EarlySense's FDA-cleared solutions leverage big data analytics to provide actionable health insights and improve clinical outcomes. The company has partnered with leading global technology companies including Hill-Rom, Philips, Welch Allyn, Mitsui and Beurer. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel, and Woburn, Massachusetts.

