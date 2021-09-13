EarlySign Announces New Partnership with Roche Diagnostics to Commercialize AI Solution for Early Detection of Cancer

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medial EarlySign (earlysign.com), a pioneering company developing AI-based clinical predictive analytics, announced today the signing of a definitive partnership agreement with Roche Diagnostics International Ltd. The agreement calls for a multi-stage collaboration in which the parties develop and validate clinical data solutions designed to help global healthcare organizations accelerate their efforts for early detection of serious disease through personalized digital health technology.

Seeking to expand global capabilities in digital health and data-driven medical insights to help deliver increased levels of personalized healthcare along the patient journey, this partnership is structured to bring new machine learning solutions to market. These solutions will be designed to enhance data flow between stakeholders and to support clinical decision-making with greater levels of speed and accuracy. Built on a proven machine learning infrastructure, EarlySign's outcome focused software solutions find subtle, early signs of high-risk patient trajectories in existing lab results, ordinary EHR data, and other information already collected during care.

The agreement will initially focus on gastric cancer—a type of cancer where early detection is vital, especially since stomach cancers tend to develop slowly over many years with early changes rarely causing symptoms which often go undetected. The parties intend to commercialize globally.

"We are honored to formalize this partnership with Roche Diagnostics as we share their vision of putting patients first by seeking better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society," commented Ori Geva, CEO and co-founder of EarlySign. "Our next steps are to help bring new diagnostics methodologies to the global market through better management and utilization of vast amounts of data in ways that were previously unimaginable. By coupling our proven machine learning infrastructure and data science expertise with the global leadership of Roche, we are looking forward to bringing forth a new class of predictive tools to make a significant contribution to improve human health."

About Medial EarlySign

Medial EarlySign helps healthcare stakeholders keep patients healthier longer. Their software solutions derive actionable and personalized clinical insights from health data. EarlySign's AlgoMarkers and predictive solutions can help clients more accurately identify and prioritize patients for multiple conditions for interventions to halt or prevent the serious complications from the onset of disease or optimize clinical trials design and recruitment. The company's machine learning purpose-built platform and development environment enables fast and high-quality development of custom models and adaptation or reuse of pre-built models supported by peer-reviewed research published by internationally recognized health organizations and hospitals. Founded in 2013, Medial EarlySign is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit: https://earlysign.com/.

Follow Medial EarlySign on LinkedIn: Medial EarlySign and Twitter: @MedialEarlySign

EarlySign Media Contact:

Darrell Atkin

[email protected]

+1.760.390.6036

SOURCE Medial EarlySign