EarlySign Selects Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeremy Orr as New CEO

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlySign (earlysign.com), a leader in machine learning-based solutions to aid in the early detection and prevention of high-burden diseases, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Orr, MD, MPH, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Orr, who becomes CEO after serving as EarlySign's Chief Medical Officer for the past year, succeeds company co-founder Ori Geva, who will remain with EarlySign as President and Director of Commercial Strategy.

"Experienced clinicians are essential in working with providers, researchers, and technologists and designing machine learning tools to improve the standard of care dramatically," said Geva. "Jeremy's background as a practicing physician, his rich experience in digital health, as well as his significant contribution as part of our executive team, will enable EarlySign to engage key players within the health ecosystem through the lens of someone who truly understands its challenges and processes. I'm excited to continue working with him as he leads EarlySign in the continued rollout of our clinically-validated AI-based platform to healthcare organizations across the U.S. and the world."

Dr. Orr joined EarlySign as CMO in July 2018 and brings extensive experience in patient care, digital health, and public health as both a practicing physician and healthcare IT executive. His elevation to CEO represents EarlySign's strategic evolution from a developer of technology to a customer and patient-centered solution provider and its continued commitment for high quality clinical solutions for the benefit of patients.

"Under Ori's leadership, EarlySign has proven that Machine Learning technology applied to clinical data can help health care providers in their efforts to detect high burden health conditions much earlier than previously imagined," said Dr. Orr. "From an early stage, Ori has insisted on clinical rigor and validation. This high standard opened the door to the key partnerships we have with leading health systems today. I am excited to lead EarlySign to the next stage of our mission: to grow our presence worldwide and positively impact millions of lives."

Since its founding in 2013, EarlySign has gained significant traction among global healthcare organizations, having solutions working in practice with leading health systems including Geisinger Health System, Kaiser Permanente, and SLUCare in the U.S., and Maccabi Healthcare Services in Israel. The company's AI-based clinical solutions are currently used to identify patients at high risk of lower GI disorders, prediabetic progression to diabetes, downstream diabetic complications and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company plans to launch solutions for several additional conditions and classes of decision support in the next 12 months.

About Medial EarlySign

Medial EarlySign helps healthcare systems with early detection and prevention of high-burden diseases. Their suite of outcome-focused software solutions (AlgoMarkers™) find subtle, early signs of high-risk patient trajectories in existing lab results and ordinary EHR data already collected in the course of routine care. EarlySign's AlgoMarkers are currently helping clients identify patients at high risk for conditions such as lower GI disorders, prediabetic progression to diabetes, and downstream diabetic complications such as chronic kidney disease (CKD). The algorithmic models developed using the company's machine learning approach are supported by peer-reviewed research published by internationally recognized health organizations and hospitals. Founded in 2013, Medial EarlySign is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with US headquarters in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit http://us.earlysign.com/ .

