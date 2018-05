Earn 5X Points All Day on Cinco de Mayo At Barona Resort & Casino, The Point Multiplier Capital of the World®, on Saturday, May 5

Barona's famous food mobs will also be serving up complimentary treats all day to Club Barona members including Southwest Chicken Mini Chimichangas, Pumpkin Churro bites, and Dulce de Leche mini Chimichangas.

Points multiplied are redeemable for cashback and promotional entries, but do not count for comps or a higher Club Barona tier.

