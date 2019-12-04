Earn a Great Living, Have Fun, Flexibility and Freedom with Elite Teepees

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Teepees, "The Sleepover Experts" is the only company offering an opportunity to join this high growth market and become a part of the sleepover revolution that is taking the world by storm. CEO and founder Nikki Kay created Elite Teepees based on her successful corporate experience, her passion for creativity, and an absolute conviction "to create a path for others to follow …. to empower others to be the best version of themselves and reap the benefits of business ownership." Elite Teepees deliver and set up handcrafted teepees in the comfort of the client's own home, then packs it all away the next day, to create magical experiences for kids. You too can earn a fabulous executive or part-time income; work from home; enjoy the flexibility of setting your own hours; have time to spend with your family; and bring joy to your community!

Elite Teepees Founder, with her latest sleepover collection, "Free Spirit" Elite Teepees La Boheme Sleepover Collection

Styled luxury sleepovers are the fastest growing global birthday party trend. A trend that is already exploding in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and now the U.S. The birthday party industry had grown into a $38 billion industry in the US by 2018. The children's birthday party industry alone is worth $25 billion and is on the rise. This growth has been sustained during periods of major swings in national and local economies. There are more than 72 million children in the U.S. today and this number is projected to reach 80 million by 2050. Parents are continuing to seek out higher value and differentiated options for their kids' party each and every year.

"If you love seeing pure joy on kids' faces, have a passion for creativity and a desire to make a difference within your local community, then this is your dream role. The reaction of kids is priceless, and their squeals of delight is nothing short of magical."

Imagine the personal freedom of having no commute, no bosses, no office politics; or ever missing your kid's recital or school play. Owning your own Elite Teepees business is the perfect opportunity to earn a great living: with low start up and monthly costs, and no franchise fees or royalties, 100% of the revenue is yours. Right now is the time to capitalize on this unique opportunity. Go to www.eliteteepees.com today.

