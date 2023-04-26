Earn Alliance Introduces Last Remains, a Web3 Stealth Zombie Battle Royale Game Allocates 50% Net Revenue for Esports and Announces Genesis NFT Sale this Coming May

HONG KONG, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earn Alliance announces the upcoming release of Last Remains , a thrilling free-to-play stealth zombie battle royale game and its Genesis Character NFT sale this coming May. Last Remains delivers a competitive, graphic, and immersive game experience that will keep players on the edge of their seats.

Early access to the game will require a Character NFT until the launch of the free-to-play version, expected to release in December 2023. For those interested in securing their spots early, there will be a Genesis NFT sale on May 16th. A limited 10k supply will be available for around $80 USD or around 80 $MATIC each on Polygon and can be purchased with metamask or credit card on Earn Alliance .

In Last Remains, players wake up one morning in a zombie-infested city and start empty-handed. They must take risks by searching buildings to find food, water, equipment, and weapons, while also being mindful of zombies and 30 to 50 fellow humans fighting for survival. Players must choose stealthiness over violence by using their environment to get around merciless, resilient zombies.

What sets Last Remains apart from other zombie games is the incorporation of stealth action combat into the battle royale extraction genre. In addition to this new merger of gameplay elements, web3 NFT rewards (player-owned digital collectibles) set the stage for one of the most challenging competitive experiences the industry has yet to see.

Players will compete in a PvPvE world and take risks to find mintable skins, with the ultimate goal of being only one of three survivors to be picked up by the rescue helicopter. Players finding rare in-game, on-chain digital assets is one thing, but being able to escape on the helicopter and extract the loot itself is quite another – which is what they must do to truly own the NFTs. Survive, and the skins are yours. Die, and you lose the loot.

Besides offering exciting gameplay, Last Remains also aims to revolutionize the way competitive players are rewarded by games. Traditionally, large sums between $100,000 to $40 million dollars of game revenue and sponsorships are allocated as tournament esports prize pools. The ethos of web3 projects is focused on communities and ownership. To galvanize the web3 community's engagement with esports, the team has devoted a staggering 50% of all net profit from Last Remains to competitive prize pools.

"Last Remains is our take on what an innovative game can do with blockchain technology," said Joseph "Coop" Cooper, founder of Earn Alliance. "We believe the industry needs more players taking risks and incorporating the best of web2 game design with the open economy of the web3 world. Our first chapter in that belief starts with a competitive battle royale and a steadfast commitment that 50% of net profit will be reinvested into competitive prize pools."

Last Remains is one of the most anticipated AAA games this year – a web3 zombie battle royale game published by Earn Alliance, a team made up of game and blockchain experts and advisors hailing from companies such as Blizzard, Riot Games, Zynga, Junglee Games, Binance, Huobi, Bethesda, Tencent, and Sandbox VR managing all game operations, tokenomics, and marketing. Some of the many partners also include Avocado DAO , GGG , IndiGG , Owned , ReadyPlayerDao , Elixir Games , The Juice Team , Bored Box , and more.

There will also be an open free mint on April 27, those who are keen may head to Earn Alliance to mint a free Character NFT. If you miss out on the highly oversubscribed free NFT, then the Genesis NFT sale will certainly be your last chance to mint early access to Last Remains and play the on-chain Stake, Search and Rescue game . The game will be playable to early partners on Windows and Mac and will host monthly gated betas for NFT token holders starting in June Q2 2023. Interested players can visit lastremains.gg , Discord , and Twitter to find out more.

About Earn Alliance

Founded by Joseph "Coop" Cooper in 2022, Earn Alliance exists to help steer gamers, communities, and games in their exploration of this exciting future through the use of online social communities. We understand that the complexities of the blockchain industry can deter people from exploring opportunities within the space. We want to dissolve those barriers through the use of community, education, and fun to help others unlock their potential. In November, Earn Alliance raised a seed round of 4.75M from investors such as Fabric Ventures, CoinFund, Blockchain Coinvestors, Animoca Ventures, Stake Capital (Blackpool), MAD World, Athena Capital, HBR Advisors, Sukna Ventures, NLS Ventures, and Guild Alliance.

SOURCE Earn Alliance