Earn an accredited high school diploma online for free

New high school completion program for Arkansans ages 21 and older

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkansas residents ages 21 and older who do not have a high school diploma can now finish school online for free through a new program from Graduation Alliance called the Arkansas Adult Diploma Program. Graduates earn an accredited high school diploma.

"This program is designed for working adults who need a flexible education option," Ron Klausner, CEO of Graduation Alliance, said. "Coursework can be completed anytime and anywhere, and learners receive support from teachers, a personal coach, and 24/7 tutors."

Graduation Alliance can offer this program for free through a state-funded initiative administered by the Arkansas Department of Education - Division of Career and Technical Education.

"There is no cost to students for this program, and they graduate with a diploma, which is proven to increase earnings and job prospects," Klausner said. "It's a win-win."

Students can also choose from a variety of workforce credentials in fields such as construction, healthcare, and IT to further boost their employability.

To qualify for the program, applicants must:

  • Be an Arkansas resident
  • Be age 21 or older
  • Have access to a computer and the internet
  • Have completed at least some of 10th grade
  • Have not completed a GED or another high school equivalency diploma

Interested Arkansans can visit ArkansasDiploma.com or call 501.512.1417 for more information.

About Graduation Alliance: Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has given schools and communities nationwide the resources and support needed to help individuals reach their educational and career goals. Graduation Alliance develops highly effective alternative education and workforce training programs in partnership with school districts, local governments, nonprofits, workforce development boards, and community colleges. For more information about Graduation Alliance, visit GraduationAlliance.com

