E.A.R.N. Educational Assistance Resources Network Announces Two New Scholarship Programs to Help Single Moms and Aging Out Foster Kids Earn a Brighter Future

PHOENIX, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In Arizona, 200,000 children live in poverty. That is largely attributed to the fact that 80 percent of single-parent households in the state are single mothers lacking a high school education or GED. E.A.R.N. aims to change these "life-challenged" students, one at a time.

E.A.R.N.'s Teach A Mom to Fish program was created to help women break the cycle of poverty. Education completion gap for low-income women and disadvantaged teens is paramount to their need to secure employment, independence, and self-sufficiency.

19,000 children are languishing in the Arizona Foster Care system. Only 54 percent of foster kids that "age-out" will go on to achieve their high school diploma. E.A.R.N. provides unique pro-active solutions to ensure their success. As a Qualified Foster Care Organization, E.A.R.N. surrounds children with vital support resources to ensure their academic success. The kids remain in a "single" education program (or platform) regardless of their living circumstances. They receive academic program leadership/mentorship, on-demand tutoring, resource center access, career counseling, transportation, computer equipment, internet access, and more. E.A.R.N. provides the framework and system so that they can attain this elusive, yet critical goal.

About E.A.R.N:

E.A.R.N is a nonprofit and is a Qualified Foster Care Organization (QFCO) established in 2012 that provides practical education access and opportunities for low income, or otherwise disadvantaged individuals seeking a life change through education. E.A.R.N. delivers its valuable programs because of its donor's tax-deductible contributions.

Media Contact: Nereyda Lopez

Phone: 602.695.1538

Email: nereydalopez68@gmail.com

Related Links

Franklin Virtual Schools

E.A.R.N. Website

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earn-educational-assistance-resources-network-announces-two-new-scholarship-programs-to-help-single-moms-and-aging-out-foster-kids-earn-a-brighter-future-300621189.html

SOURCE E.A.R.N.

Related Links

http://ed-assist.org

