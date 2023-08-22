Earnest Analytics increases Orion panel sales by 4x, adds historic data

Earnest Analytics

22 Aug, 2023, 10:02 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest Analytics, the leading data analytics firm for investors, companies, and consulting firms, has increased the panel sales in its Orion transaction dataset by 4x.

With this improvement, Orion will grow to represent credit, debit, and ACH spending by a more geographically representative panel of US shoppers.

As part of this enhancement, Earnest's Orion dataset will include data beginning in 2016.

"With the addition of the new data, we now have the two most representative transaction datasets on the market in our product suite. This brings us closer to our goal of becoming a one-stop shop for alternative data."
-Kevin Carson, Founder & CEO

The new Orion transaction dataset is currently available via BigQuery, S3, Snowflake, Tableau, and Earnest's proprietary web-based analytics platform Earnest Dash.

For more information on Earnest or to schedule a demo, visit: https://www.earnestanalytics.com/schedule-a-demo-form/

About Earnest Analytics
Founded in 2012 as Earnest Research, Earnest Analytics measures the consumer and healthcare economies with real-time data, providing actionable insights for institutional investors, companies, consultants, and government agencies. Our structured datasets provide clear, correlated signals, with tools for deep fundamental analytics on Consumer Spend, Retail Pricing, CPG, Foot Traffic, and Healthcare Claims. Earnest enables companies to deeply understand consumer habits and national health trends. For more information visit www.earnestanalytics.com.

Press Inquiries:
Deanna Kim, Senior Marketing & Media Relations Associate
[email protected]

SOURCE Earnest Analytics

