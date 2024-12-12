Earnest Analytics launches psychographic, demographic, and spending-based Customer Groups

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest Analytics, the leading data analytics firm for investors, companies, and consulting firms, has launched new customer segments powered by Orion transaction data .

The new Earnest Analytics Customer Groups go beyond traditional demographic attributes to allow deeper analyses into consumer spending behavior. Clients will be able to track spending, compare loyalty, see wallet share, and monitor macroeconomic impact by specific cohort.

Earnest Analytics Customer Groups will launch with five distinct classifications that incorporate spending patterns, household demographics, and psychographics. The Earnest team plans to add more distinct Customer Groups in the coming months.

"Customer Groups elevate the insights available in our Orion dataset, offering a deeper understanding of panelists," said Natalie Beden, Product Manager at Earnest Analytics. "These attributes empower clients to pinpoint performance drivers for companies, while providing marketing teams with actionable insights to target the right demographics effectively."

Customer Groups are now available to Orion clients via BigQuery, Snowflake, and S3.

See Student Loan Payer Customer Group in action here.

About Earnest Analytics

Founded in 2012, Earnest Analytics measures the consumer and healthcare economies with real-time data, providing actionable insights for institutional investors, companies, consultants, and government agencies. Our structured datasets provide clear, correlated signals, with tools for deep fundamental analytics on Consumer Spend, Retail Pricing, CPG, and Healthcare Claims. Earnest Analytics enables companies to deeply understand consumer habits and national health trends. For more information visit www.earnestanalytics.com .

