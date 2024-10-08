Earnest Analytics launches US consumer spending index based on credit card spending

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest Analytics, the leading data analytics firm for investors, companies, and consulting firms, has released a new Earnest Analytics Spend Index (EASI), powered by the Vela Gamma transaction dataset.

The new Earnest Analytics Spend Index is an alternative data-driven measure of consumer activity that tracks spending across 89 merchant category codes (MCC), encompassing thousands of US merchants. The near real-time data is derived from the credit and debit card activity of millions of de-identified US consumers.

"The macroeconomic environment is more topical than ever as interest rates change and consumer sentiment cools," said Michael Maloof, Vice President and Head of Marketing at Earnest Analytics. "The EASI gives investors and corporate managers a real-time look into shopper behavior, by location and income, weeks before traditional sources. It is an unprecedented view under the hood of the consumer economy."

Earnest Analytics customers will also be able to drill down into the sectors driving changes in the EASI, as well as geographies, demographics, and credit vs debit sources.

The new EASI is highly predictive of the US Census Bureau's Monthly Retail Trade Survey.

The new EASI is currently available via Earnest Analytics's proprietary web-based analytics platform Earnest Dash (see September report here) as well as BigQuery, S3, and Snowflake.

About Earnest Analytics

Founded in 2012, Earnest Analytics measures the consumer and healthcare economies with real-time data, providing actionable insights for institutional investors, companies, consultants, and government agencies. Our structured datasets provide clear, correlated signals, with tools for deep fundamental analytics on Consumer Spend, Retail Pricing, CPG, and Healthcare Claims. Earnest Analytics enables companies to deeply understand consumer habits and national health trends. For more information visit www.earnestanalytics.com.

