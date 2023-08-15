Earnest Analytics named Snowflake Retail and Consumer Goods Marketplace Partner of the Year

News provided by

Earnest Analytics

15 Aug, 2023, 09:30 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest Analytics announced that it was named the Retail and Consumer Goods Marketplace Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023.

Earnest was recognized for the company's achievements as part of the Snowflake Data Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers understand the consumer economy with real-time data listed on Snowflake Marketplace.

Continue Reading

"We are honored to be named Snowflake's Retail and Consumer Goods Marketplace Partner of the Year. Snowflake enables us to simplify the onboarding process for new customers so they can start extracting value from Earnest data even faster. The platform also gives us the flexibility to deliver data to any size customer, from the smallest startup retail brands to the largest institutional investors. Snowflake is an integral partner in getting Earnest data to market," said Michael Maloof, Head of Marketing at Earnest Analytics.

"We are pleased to honor Earnest Analytics with the Snowflake's Retail and Consumer Goods Marketplace Partner of the Year award," said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace. "Snowflake's strong partner ecosystem is foundational to our mission of enabling every organization to be data-driven, and together with partners like Earnest, we can help organizations across industries better activate and unlock their data for business value."

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to discover, evaluate, and purchase the data, data services, and applications needed to innovate for business, click here.

About Earnest Analytics
Founded in 2012 as Earnest Research, Earnest Analytics measures the consumer and healthcare economies with real-time data, providing actionable insights for institutional investors, companies, consultants, and government agencies. Earnest's structured datasets provide clear, correlated signals, with tools for deep fundamental analytics on Consumer Spend, Retail Pricing, CPG, and Healthcare Claims. Earnest enables companies to deeply understand consumer habits and national health trends. For more information visit www.earnestanalytics.com.

Press Inquiries:
Deanna Kim
[email protected]

SOURCE Earnest Analytics

Also from this source

Earnest Analytics releases machine learning revenue forecasting algorithm, Reported Metric Predictions by Earnest AI

Earnest Analytics launches enhanced transaction data panel called Vela Velorum

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.