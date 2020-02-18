Earnest and GRP Advisors Alliance Partner to Offer Financial Advisors Student Loan Refinancing Options for Clients

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest, a leading financial technology company, announced today it will be partnering with GRP Advisors Alliance (GRPAA) to provide refinancing options and resources for financial advisors with GRPAA. Earnest clients have access to an in-house client happiness team that's dedicated to making the refinancing experience personal, engaging and thoughtful.

"One in five adults carries student loan debt in America. That's an estimated $1.6 trillion. At Earnest, we give our clients the tools they need to take charge of their financial futures," said Susan Ehrlich, CEO of Earnest. "With GRPAA, we hope to expand awareness of refinancing as a strong solution for those looking to simplify their loan payments and get a lower interest rate based on improvements to their financial profile."

Global Retirement Partners Advisor Alliance is one of the largest Retirement Plan Advisor aggregators in America. With over 580 advisors, 25,000 retirement plans, 3.6 million participants and $230 Billion in Assets Under Management, the company is particularly aware of the balancing act between paying off debt and saving for the future.

"We have seen our participants, especially Millennials, struggle to put money into their company retirement plans because they are focused on paying off their student loans. By not contributing, they miss out on the tax deductibility, tax deferred growth and company match for those assets," said Jeff Kayajanian, Managing Partner at GRPAA. "Through our partnership with Earnest our advisors and their plan sponsors will be able to help our participants reduce their student loan payments, manage their debt and invest in their futures."

About Earnest

Earnest is a technology company using technology, data, design and exceptional service to build more affordable financial products, deliver them to more people, and engage through more human experiences. Founded in 2013 on the belief that financially responsible people deserve better options and access to credit, Earnest's lending products are built for a new generation seeking to reach life's milestones. The company's mission is to empower people with the financial capital they need to live better lives. Earnest is a subsidiary of Navient. Learn more at earnest.com .

About GRP Advisors Alliance

GRPAA, founded in 2015, provides retirement plan products, fiduciary management, best practices management and financial wellness programs to nearly 600 retirement plan advisors with 25,000+ retirement plans and 3.6 Million participants. "GRPAA is built by advisors, for advisors."

