Earnest appoints new CEO David Green as Susan Ehrlich retires

SALT LAKE CITY, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest, a leading financial technology and education finance company, today announced the appointment of David Green as chief executive officer. Susan Ehrlich, CEO since 2018, has retired from the company to focus on board service.

"It's been an honor to work alongside so many talented and mission-driven people over the past three years. The achievements we've accomplished like doubling our refinancing origination volume, launching our industry-leading private student loan product and Earnest scholarship program, earning a 'Top Place to Work' recognition the past two years in our Salt Lake City office, are a few I'm particularly proud of," said Ehrlich. "As I transition into the next phase of my career, I'm excited to focus on advising fintechs and hope to continue making impactful strides for the industry."

Green has held many roles at Earnest over a six-year tenure with the organization, and has overseen nearly every department during that time. Previously, Green was Head of Credit Operations, General Manager, Head of Student Loan Refinance; Chief Product Officer and most recently, Chief Operating Officer. Having overseen lending product management, design, engineering and operations, data and more, he brings a unique perspective to the role and a long-standing aspiration to helping people pay off their student debt in less time than it took them to earn their education.

"Susan has been a tremendous asset to Earnest and I look forward to seeing her continue to bring impactful change to the financial services industry," said Green. "I'm honored to have the chance to advance Earnest's vision, mission and values in this new role during such an important time for student loans, and know that we are positioned to best serve students looking to fulfill their educational aspirations in an affordable way."

About Earnest

Earnest is a technology company using technology, data, and design and exceptional service to build more affordable financial products, deliver them to more people, and engage through more human experiences. Founded in 2013 on the belief that financially responsible people deserve better options and access to credit, Earnest's lending products are built for a new generation seeking to reach life's milestones. Earnest is a subsidiary of Navient. Learn more at earnest.com .

