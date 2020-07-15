Earnest Continues Expansion of Product Suite with Launch of Foot Traffic Product

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest Research, the leading data analytics firm tracking consumer activity, has launched a new foot traffic data product. Earlier this year, Earnest acquired the mobile geolocation intelligence provider Alpha Hat in a move to enhance the company's best-in-class suite of data products.

The new data product, Earnest Foot Traffic , captures visitation activity to over 650,000 points of interest throughout the U.S. from 30m+ anonymized mobile phone devices. Foot traffic data will provide Earnest's clients with increased conviction when assessing the real-time performance of companies. As the only provider with direct access to both spend and foot traffic datasets, Earnest's clients can gain a uniquely holistic understanding of the strength and weaknesses of companies, sectors, and the economy as a whole.

"Adding foot traffic to our product suite greatly enhances the types of insights that our clients can derive from data," said Earnest CEO Kevin Carson. "Macroeconomic trends are more important than ever given COVID-19, and foot traffic data provides visibility into how different sectors and states are performing as lockdown restrictions dynamically change. In addition, foot traffic data has broadened the types of activity that we can measure; clients can now analyze airport traffic, auto dealer visitation, casino attendance and more in addition to our existing consumer coverage."

Earnest Foot Traffic has launched with coverage for over 500 companies. Clients can view visitation activity by geography and time of day, allowing even further depth-of-insight to understand the rapidly changing landscape of today's economy.

Earnest Foot Traffic can help clients answer questions like:

Are tourists returning to casinos on the Strip as Las Vegas reopens ?

Are people still going out in states with rising COVID-19 cases?

Why did Lowe's outperform Home Depot in Q1?

For more information on Earnest Foot Traffic or to schedule a demo, visit: https://www.earnestresearch.com/earnest-foot-traffic/

About Earnest Research

Founded in 2012, Earnest Research provides restaurants, retailers, e-commerce companies and investment clients with critical knowledge on consumer behavior to power data-driven business decisions. With accurate and near real-time data on sales, foot traffic, orders and other purchasing trends, Earnest enables companies to deeply understand customer habits and gain valuable intelligence on market share and competitors. For more information, visit earnestresearch.com.

For Press or Media Inquiries

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Earnest Research

Related Links

https://www.earnestresearch.com

