Earnest Expands Refinancing Flexibility for Graduate Students

Features help graduate students start saving earlier and align repayment with post-graduation income

OAKLAND, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest, a leading fintech company on a mission to empower people on their journey from debt to wealth, today announced that eligible graduate students will now have the ability to refinance before graduation while maintaining their existing grace period for up to nine months, helping them reduce interest accrual on high-rate loans and better align their first payment with the start of full-time work.

Many graduate and professional students secure job offers months before graduation, with start dates within six months of completing their programs. Historically, refinancing options have not reflected that timing: most lenders do not consider future income in underwriting or match a borrower's grace period. This has forced qualified borrowers to delay refinancing and continue making high-interest payments, causing them to miss out on potential savings when rates are low.

Meanwhile, the financial stakes are rising — federal Grad PLUS loan rates are at 9.08% for the 2024–2025 academic year and 8.94% for 2025–2026, according to Federal Student Aid, while new federal loan caps going into effect on July 1st will limit how much graduate and professional students can borrow. More borrowers are relying on a mix of federal and private loans at higher rates and accruing significant interest before repayment begins.

"Too often, the moment when it's smartest to refinance doesn't line up with when borrowers are allowed to — especially now, as rising Grad PLUS rates and new federal loan caps push more graduate students to explore a mix of financing options," said Matt Palese, acting CEO of Earnest. "Graduate students who have secured jobs and know their earning power shouldn't have to wait to start saving. With this offering, we're giving them the flexibility to refinance on their timeline and step into their careers on stronger financial footing. At Earnest, our goal is to meet borrowers at pivotal moments like this — helping them move from managing debt to building wealth with confidence."

With Earnest Job Offer Refinancing + Grace Period Match, eligible borrowers can:

Refinance within six months of graduation instead of waiting until repayment begins

instead of waiting until repayment begins Keep their existing grace period (up to nine months), upon refinancing, rather than starting principal and interest payments right away

(up to nine months), upon refinancing, rather than starting principal and interest payments right away Qualify using future income including a signed offer letter for a job starting within six months

To learn more about Earnest's student loan refinancing options and see if Earnest Job Offer Refinancing + Grace Period Match is right for you, visit https://www.earnest.com/refinance-student-loans.

About Earnest

Earnest empowers ambitious professionals to make confident financial decisions and build the life they envision. We know you're more than a number, your education, career trajectory, and financial habits, all tell a story. That's why we've built lending products that are as flexible and forward-thinking as you are.

Since 2013, Earnest has helped over 420,000 students and professionals through life's biggest financial milestones. Whether it's funding higher education, refinancing student debt as careers take off, or financing life's next chapter, we provide the right tools at the right time. We empower people on their journey from debt to wealth through flexible student loan refinancing and personal loans that help them take control and start building the life they envision.

Learn more at earnest.com.

Earnest is a subsidiary of Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI).

Earnest Loans are made by Earnest Operations LLC. Earnest Operations LLC, NMLS #1204917. 300 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Suite 340, Oakland, CA 94612. California Financing Law License 6054788. Visit www.earnest.com/licenses for a full list of licensed states. For California residents: Loans will be arranged or made pursuant to a California Financing Law License.

Earnest student refinance loans are serviced by Earnest Operations LLC with support from Higher Education Loan Authority of the State of Missouri (MOHELA) (NMLS# 1442770). Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by agencies of the United States of America.

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SOURCE Earnest