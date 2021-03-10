Earnest Releases Real-Time Pricing Intelligence Product

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest Research, the leading data analytics firm for institutional investors, corporations, management consultants, and government agencies, has launched Earnest Retail Pricing , a new data product that tracks retailers' pricing and discounting trends in near real-time.

Earnest Retail Pricing enables clients to analyze trends around pricing, depth and breadth of discounting, and merchandise assortment both for individual merchants and across retailers. The product supplements top-line insights from other Earnest data sets with visibility into gross profit margins and how they relate to merchants' pricing and discounting KPIs across product categories.

"Particularly with the shift to e-commerce in the wake of COVID-19, it has become ever more crucial to understand the competitive landscape of online retail," said Earnest CEO Kevin Carson. "With Earnest Retail Pricing, clients can track meaningful KPIs around pricing and product-level performance, as well as their relationship to gross profit margins."

Earnest Retail Pricing has launched with coverage for 25+ key retailers in sectors including Apparel, General Merchandise, and Department Stores, and will be expanding coverage in the near future. Clients can access up to 5 years of weekly data history and view trends on a weekly, monthly, or fiscal quarter basis.

Earnest Retail Pricing can help answer questions like:

For more information on Earnest Retail Pricing or to schedule a demo, visit: https://www.earnestresearch.com/earnest-retail-pricing/

About Earnest Research

Founded in 2012, Earnest Research measures the consumer and healthcare economies with real-time data, providing actionable insights for institutional investors, corporations, management consultants, and government agencies.

Our structured datasets provide clear, correlated signals, with tools for deep fundamental analytics on Consumer Spend, Foot Traffic, Retail Pricing and Healthcare Claims. Earnest enables companies to deeply understand consumer habits and national health trends. For more information visit earnestresearch.com.

