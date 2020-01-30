Earnest Research Acquires Alpha Hat in Move to Enhance Consumer Transaction Data Products

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest Research, the largest provider of data analytics for measuring the consumer economy, has acquired Alpha Hat, a leading mobile geolocation intelligence provider.

Alpha Hat provides real-time foot traffic intelligence on over 300 retail, restaurant and entertainment brands, offering actionable insight into company performance through a variety of research and data products.

"After evaluating numerous providers, we found Alpha Hat's team and proprietary methodologies to be of the highest quality and accuracy and a great complement to Earnest's product suite," said Earnest Founder and CEO, Kevin Carson.

"We are excited to join Earnest's best-in-class team and continue to accelerate the adoption of new data products. We firmly believe in Earnest's vision of understanding the world through data and are eager to demonstrate the insights that clients can observe as we integrate our products," said Zain Hoda, the CEO of Alpha Hat.

Alpha Hat's founders, Zain Hoda, Richard Lai, and Andrew McNellis, have joined Earnest.

Earnest has helped its clients answer questions such as:

How has Kohl's benefitted from its partnership with Amazon?

How did Burger King's rollout of the Impossible Whopper in select markets impact sales?

How does Chewy stack up against PetSmart and Petco in terms of market share and customer lifetime value?

About Earnest Research

Founded in 2012, Earnest Research provides restaurants, retailers, e-commerce companies and investment clients with critical knowledge on consumer behavior to power data-driven business decisions. With accurate and near real-time data on sales, foot traffic, orders and other purchasing trends, Earnest enables companies to deeply understand customer habits and gain valuable intelligence on market share and competitors. For more information, visit earnestresearch.com.

