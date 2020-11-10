Earnhardt Hyundai Sponsors Its 3rd Annual Car Giveaway and Toy Drive to Benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

AVONDALE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Area drivers wishing for a free car may be in luck this holiday season. Santa may not be able to grant their wish, but one lucky driver will have their wish granted by Earnhardt Auto Centers. This family-owned auto dealer is once again sponsoring its Annual Car Give-Away and Toy Drive at its Earnhardt Hyundai location in Avondale.

Earnhardt Auto Centers

"Earnhardt Auto Centers believes the holiday season should be a happy one for children," said Adam Breen, the dealership's General Manager. "That's why we joined with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley to ask for new toys that can ensure a happy holiday for more kids."

"A free car is an incentive that gets everyone excited about the season," Breen added. "We want to rally the public to remember the kind of longing that every child feels this time of year. In the past, people have given generously, and we hope they will do so again this holiday season."

To participate in the toy drive and put their name in the drawing, drivers can drop off new unwrapped toys at Earnhardt Hyundai, in Avondale. There is also information on their website, EarnhardtHyundai.com. In the past, donors have contributed more than 1,000 toys. Earnhardt is hoping to beat the record.

The drive starts Nov. 1, 2020, and ends on Dec. 19, 2020. There will be a drawing at noon that day to determine who wins the free car.

"The prize vehicle is a nice pre-owned Hyundai, free of charge," explained Breen. "As part of this holiday gift to one lucky winner, the Earnhardt Hyundai dealership takes care of new tags and the applicable sales tax. The Hyundai brand has the longest available automotive warranties, and this coverage continues with every pre-owned Hyundai."

"Of course, the biggest winners are happy Club kids," Breen continued. "In addition to the donated toys, Earnhardt Auto Centers is proud to sponsor a special holiday event for children and their families at the Avondale club."

Earnhardt Hyundai is located at 10401 W Papago Fwy, Avondale, AZ, and is open every day.

About Earnhardt Auto Centers

Founded by Tex Earnhardt as a single dealership with a single car in 1951, Earnhardt Auto Centers is still a family business. It has grown, however, to include 23 dealerships at 21 locations, serving the greater metro areas of Phoenix and Las Vegas. Their famous tagline "No Bull" is well known. More info on Earnhardt can be found by navigating to NoBull.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley (BGCAZ):

For over 70 years, BGCAZ has offered affordable after-school and summer programs for 16,000+ students in grades K-12. BGCAZ programs develop strong character and leadership skills to change lives.

Media contact: Nature Earnhardt Phone: 480.449.8222 Email: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Earnhardt Auto Centers