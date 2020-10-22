Earnhardt Volkswagen Announces That Virtual Cockpit Will Set the VW Taos Apart From Other Small SUVs

GILBERT, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SUVs have overtaken cars this year in the automotive market. Part of that change has come from SUVs like the Volkswagen Tiguan, Atlas, and all-new Atlas Cross Sport. To that list, Earnhardt Auto Centers is proud to announce the introduction of the 2022 Volkswagen Taos with the VW Virtual Cockpit.

"The Taos is the first compact SUV from VW," explained Paul Fox, General Manager of Earnhardt Volkswagen. "Its introduction also marks the fifth SUV in four years from the VW brand."

Earnhardt Auto Centers

Volkswagen will offer two-tone upholstery patterns, putting style front and center. The exterior will offer a unique illuminated line in the grille. The overall look has elements of the Tiguan, but it is definitely a unique model.

In the Volkswagen hierarchy, the Taos slots below the Tiguan. It is also 9.3 inches shorter. It should be noted that careful crafting has allowed the Taos to claim 99.5 cubic feet of passenger space. Remarkably, this is only 1.6 cubic feet less than its Tiguan sibling. The Taos luggage area measures a generous 28.1 cubic feet.

Marking this SUV as high tech, the 2022 Taos will offer VW's remarkable digital cockpit as a standard feature. Dash technology includes Volkswagen Car-Net with available Wi-Fi and MIB3 infotainment system.

"Technology dominates every aspect of the new Taos," added Fox. "The base price will include IQ.DRIVE®. These advanced tech systems monitor the blind spot, assist with lane keeping, and brake if there's a forward collision danger. Commuters will appreciate the stop-and-go capability of the standard Adaptive Cruise Control. Having this coming to our lineup further solidifies the point I always try to make - that Volkswagen is bar-none the best deal on the road today!"

Using variable-turbine geometry, the 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine powers the Taos. It generates 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, providing power while guarding fuel efficiency. An eight-speed automatic is paired with front-wheel drive while a seven-speed DSG transmission is paired with 4Motion all-wheel drive.

Media Contact: Mollie Everett Phone: 480.783.4650 Email: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Earnhardt Auto Centers