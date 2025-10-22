EarnIn Expands Into Payroll to Redefine How America Gets Paid

By creating a payroll system built for today's workforce, EarnIn embeds financial freedom directly into the paycycle — centering on employees and giving them more access and control of their pay than ever before.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EarnIn, the leading earnings management company, today announced the launch of EarnIn Payroll , a reimagined payroll system that puts workers at the center of how and when they get paid.

For decades, payroll, and how workers get paid, has been employer-owned and employer-driven; leaving workers waiting weeks to access the money they've already earned. EarnIn's mission has always been to give people greater control over their pay. By integrating payroll directly into its ecosystem, EarnIn has moved beyond legacy overlays to build a system uniquely designed around the employee experience.

"Paychecks today are digital - and they should work like other digital products: flexible and streaming," said Ram Palaniappan, CEO and Founder of EarnIn. "With EarnIn Payroll, we're transforming payroll from something chosen for employees into something chosen by them. This isn't payroll as usual. It's payroll reimagined to meet the immediate expectations of today's workforce."

For employees, EarnIn Payroll delivers a system designed around their needs. Through the EarnIn App, employees can leverage EarnIn's broader suite of financial tools, including Cash Out , Early Pay , and Live Pay . The on-demand and flexible access to earnings, and seamless integration with financial wellness tools, creates a shift from "waiting to get paid" to "choosing how to get paid", and real opportunities to build credit.

Employers of all sizes harness enterprise-level features with EarnIn Payroll. Through a clean intuitive interface, employers can run payroll more efficiently. Seamless integrations with retirement, healthcare, and other benefits ensures an easy migration from a legacy payroll platform. EarnIn Payroll's app-based employee self-service portal is built with top talent in mind — especially frontline and hourly workers — where financial flexibility is no longer a perk, but an expectation.

For Payroll Service Providers, EarnIn Payroll is uniquely positioned to deliver what your employers are asking for: an all-in-one payroll platform that fully integrates earned wage access (EWA), Live Pay, and other modern-day pay benefits with the essentials of payroll systems today.

About EarnIn

EarnIn offers an earnings management platform that helps people take control of their money and build momentum. With tools like on-demand pay, early paycheck access, credit-building, and real-time streaming pay (subject to a customer's pay period max), EarnIn provides flexible ways to access and manage earnings - all without costly interest, hidden fees, or credit checks. EarnIn is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by our Bank partners. See earnIn.com for details

