EARNINGS CALL TIME CHANGE: Copa Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release Schedule

Copa Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release Schedule

Copa Holdings, S.A.

11 Jul, 2023, 17:15 ET

PANAMA CITY, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) announces the following events (please note the change in the earnings call time versus our previous press release):

Earnings Release – Second Quarter 2023

Date:

August 9, 2023

Time:

After US market close

This release will be available on our website:                       

https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

 

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Date:

August 10, 2023

Time:

10:00 AM US ET (9:00 AM Local Time)


Join by phone: 

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4c91a9ca6f634c05bd431cabc09bb55d


Webcast (listen-only):

https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations

Speakers:

Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer

José Montero, Chief Financial Officer











We encourage our listeners to join the conference via webcast.  Please access the website several minutes prior to the scheduled start time, allowing sufficient time to register, download and install any necessary software.

If you are unable to listen to or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copaair.com.

CPA-G

PRESS RELEASE CONTACT: 
Daniel Tapia – Panamá  
Director – Investor Relations 
011 (507) 304-2774

Copa Holdings, S.A.

