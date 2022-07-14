Earnity Adds Leading Fintech Regulatory Lawyer to Advisory Board

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnity , a community-based crypto platform and marketplace, announced today that Dina Ellis Rochkind, one of the most experienced legal, regulatory and strategic advisors in the cryptocurrency and financial technology industry, has joined Earnity's Advisory Board.

Rochkind has more than 20 years of experience driving legislative change in Washington, D.C. for regulatory flashpoints facing the financial industry. She has worked with leading senators and members of Congress on Capitol Hill, served as Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Treasury Department, and worked with the Executive Branch. Rochkind has worked on every major piece of financial regulation over the last two decades, informing her work as a legal advisor to fintech, crypto and blockchain clients at leading global law firm, Paul Hastings.

"Clear guidance and regulation will be critical to the evolution of the crypto industry," said Dan Schatt, CEO of Earnity. "We are thrilled to be working with Dina, whose reputation for getting things done in Washington and reading the tea leaves on what is going on in D.C., will further Earnity's ability to provide valuable services and insights to its community of customers, professionals and the overall crypto industry," he added.

"Earnity is taking the complexity out of crypto, while adding the community in," said Rochkind. "Dan is bringing his decades of experience as a fintech leader to do something special for customers and for the crypto industry. It is a pivotal time to join this seasoned group of fintech veterans to spur adoption by making crypto more accessible and easier," she added.

Rochkind is a preeminent lawyer with leading global law firm Paul Hastings' Fintech and Government Affairs practice. She represents clients before Members of Congress on Capitol Hill and in the Executive Branch in matters involving regulatory initiatives, policy making, legislation and enforcement actions. Her work includes advising clients on a range of initiatives, from starting a business to crowdsourcing, for blockchain related technology companies. Rochkind's experience with the Senate Banking Committee, Executive Branch and House Financial Services Committee allows her to help put the pieces together for clients.

Prior to joining Paul Hastings, Rochkind served as Director in the office of Rep. Mike Coffman (R-CO). Other Capitol Hill experience includes serving as senior staff for various Congressional Committees and for Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA). Rochkind also served in the George W. Bush Administration as Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Treasury Department. She has been involved in drafting major pieces of legislation over the last two decades, including: the 2005 bankruptcy reform legislation, the FACT Act, E-Sign, Check 21, Federal Deposit Insurance Reform Act, Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, and, most recently, the comprehensive and bipartisan JOBS Act, for which she was the lead staffer in the Senate.

About Earnity

Earnity is a Silicon Valley community-based crypto platform and marketplace where users can learn about crypto through the community, as well as share, buy, gift or create collections of crypto. Earnity's focus on creating a smart and welcoming community of verified users is making crypto easier to understand, more accessible and more secure.

SOURCE Earnity