Earnity, the World's First Community-Based Crypto Platform and Marketplace, Joins with Ed Carpenter Racing and BitNile Holdings on 2022 IndyCar Program

Earnity is a new crypto platform and marketplace that was created to take the complexity out of crypto, making it more accessible and secure to manage. Earnity combines a social media community with a cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi) marketplace to give users a place to earn, learn and collect crypto assets. The platform connects creators, educators and other enthusiasts to share knowledge and grow audiences - and is now available in the App Store .

"We believe managing crypto should be simple," says Earnity CEO Dan Schatt. "That's why, at Earnity, we've combined an easy-to-use platform with a safe, trusting community to help people make sense of the future of finance. We are excited to join Ed Carpenter Racing and BitNile for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season and to be on Conor Daly's team. Both Ed Carpenter Racing and Daly are passionate about Bitcoin and the future of crypto products. I am confident that through these partnerships, we will be closer to our goal of onboarding the next 900 million people to crypto."

"Earnity is an exciting investment for BitNile as it brings an integrated social crypto experience to individuals worldwide, in an easy, intuitive way," said BitNile's Executive Chairman, Milton "Todd" Ault. "We are excited that Earnity will join us in this INDYCAR marketing program with Ed Carpenter Racing. Much of the world is still missing out on all the opportunities in crypto and DeFi because these new technologies are still cumbersome to use. Earnity makes it easy for everyone to get involved with crypto."

The upcoming season will be Daly's third with Ed Carpenter Racing, though it will be his first full-time as driver of the No. 20. For the past two years, Daly has split his talents between two teams. For the road and street course events and the Indianapolis 500, Daly raced for ECR; for the remaining oval events, he drove for Carlin. Over the past eight years, the Noblesville, Ind., native has competed in 80 Indy car races. The 2021 Indianapolis 500 proved to be a career highlight for the hometown favorite as he paced the field for nearly a quarter of the race, leading the most laps of all drivers.

In addition to following him on the track, fans can also follow and can engage with Daly on the Earnity platform. Here they can see his personal crypto collections and crypto social profile and even build their own.

"Crypto is a personal passion of mine, so working with Earnity has been fun and natural," said Daly. "The platform is very user friendly, so creating my collections has been quick and easy. I can't wait to see what this year brings - both on the track and in crypto!"

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will open on February 27, 2022 with Round 1 of 17 in the Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla. Three days of on-track activity will culminate with the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The 100-lap race will be broadcast live on NBC on Sunday, February 27 at 12 p.m. ET.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates an American data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile Holdings' headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com .

About Earnity

Founded in Silicon Valley by Financial technology veterans, Earnity's mission is to take the complexity out of crypto and make it more accessible and secure to manage for everyone, everywhere! Share the latest information about cryptocurrency projects, buy a single crypto asset, create your own unique collection, or choose from themed collections created by Earnity community members, all within one easy-to-use application. Earnity's platform also supports crypto creators & educators to build connections with other enthusiasts and grow their audience. Learn more about Earnity at www.earnity.com or follow Earnity on Instagram , Twitter or Linkedin .

About Ed Carpenter Racing

Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) first entered the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2012. The Indianapolis-based race team has proven its versatility by collecting eight wins across each type of track the series competes on – street and road courses, short ovals and speedways. ECR is led by IndyCar's only team owner/driver, Ed Carpenter, three-time pole winner for the Indianapolis 500 (2013, 2014 and 2018). The 2022 season will see the team continue to compete with two full-time entries: the No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet with Conor Daly behind the wheel and the No. 21 Chevrolet, driven by Rinus VeeKay. Both will be entered in the Indianapolis 500 alongside Carpenter, rounding out the team's three-car effort. ECR has been active in the eSports arena as part of the iRX World Championship for the past two years. More information may be found at http://www.edcarpenterracing.com/ .

