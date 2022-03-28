Earnity, the World's First Social Crypto Marketplace Is An Official Sponsor of the 2022 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Crypto enthusiast Conor Daly's No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet to be Featured

INDIANAPOLIS, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnity, the world's first social crypto platform and marketplace, today announced it is an official sponsor of the 2022 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Earnity is featured on Conor Daly's No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, and he and his team will be the first to receive Bitcoin-based incentives through Earnity as he achieves various milestones.

Earnity is a new crypto platform and marketplace that was created to take the complexity out of crypto, making it more accessible and secure to manage. Earnity combines a social media community with a cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi) marketplace to give users a place to earn, learn and collect crypto assets. The platform connects creators, educators and other enthusiasts to share knowledge and grow audiences - and is available in the App Store.

As an exclusive crypto Sponsor, Earnity will be offering free Bitcoin via trackside banners, the Official Souvenir Race Program and the Earnity booth located in the Lifestyle Expo. Race fans will be able to scan Earnity's QR code to sign up for the app and purchase crypto including driver Conor Daly's crypto collection and earn bonus Bitcoin upon opening an account and making a purchase. Terms and conditions apply.

"We are very pleased to partner with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach," said Dan Schatt, CEO of Earnity. "The Long Beach street course is an exciting event, and we're proud to be part of the race. It's also a wonderful opportunity to welcome race fans to crypto to be a part of our community, learn about crypto from experts and to meet our customers in person."

"Crypto is a personal passion of mine, so working with Earnity has been fun and natural," said Conor Daly. "The platform is very user friendly, so creating my collections has been quick and easy. I can't wait to see what this year brings - both on the track and in crypto!"

In addition to following Conor Daly on the track, fans can also follow and can engage with Daly on the Earnity platform. Here they can see and purchase his personal crypto collections and crypto social profile and even build their own.

About Earnity

Founded in Silicon Valley by Financial technology veterans, Earnity's mission is to take the complexity out of crypto and make it more accessible and secure to manage for everyone, everywhere! Share the latest information about cryptocurrency projects, buy a single crypto asset, create your own unique collection, or choose from themed collections created by Earnity community members, all within one easy-to-use application. Earnity's platform also supports crypto creators & educators to build connections with other enthusiasts and grow their audience. Learn more about Earnity at www.earnity.com or follow Earnity on Instagram, Twitter or Linkedin.

About Ed Carpenter Racing

Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) first entered the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2012. The Indianapolis-based race team has proven its versatility by collecting eight wins across each type of track the series competes on – street and road courses, short ovals and speedways. ECR is led by IndyCar's only team owner/driver, Ed Carpenter, three-time pole winner for the Indianapolis 500 (2013, 2014 and 2018). The 2022 season will see the team continue to compete with two full-time entries: the No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet with Conor Daly behind the wheel and the No. 21 Chevrolet, driven by Rinus VeeKay. Both will be entered in the Indianapolis 500 alongside Carpenter, rounding out the team's three-car effort. ECR has been active in the eSports arena as part of the iRX World Championship for the past two years. More information may be found at http://www.edcarpenterracing.com/.

SOURCE Earnity