Earnix and Exavalu Partner to Help P&C Carriers Modernize Pricing and Rating Flexibility

BOSTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnix, the leading global provider of AI-based SaaS pricing and rating solutions for financial services, and Exavalu, a leading global insurance digital advisory and system integration consulting firm, today announced a strategic partnership to provide leading property and casualty insurance carriers with improved operational and analytical flexibility to accelerate product pricing and rating innovation. This partnership combines technology and solutions consulting expertise to ensure operational flexibility and solid integration with core policy management systems.

In today's turbulent insurance market, carriers need modern and flexible pricing strategies supported by robust pricing analysis. Traditional models are inflexible and antiquated. To stay competitive, insurers must leverage analytics and AI and machine learning to enable dynamic pricing, rating, underwriting and product innovation.

Earnix enables real-time decision-making using robust analytical modeling and AI capabilities. With this partnership, carriers can swiftly launch personalized products with flexible pricing based on pricing analytics and modern rate management processes to ensure alignment of pricing strategies with flexible business goals. Earnix and Exavalu services empower carriers to effectively utilize pricing analytics and AI/ML models for maximum flexibility.

"As carriers modernize their core, digital and data capabilities, improving pricing analytics, accelerating market data integration and automating rate manufacturing and deployment using a single modern, low-code pricing and rating system become essential for speed to market," said Saurav Basu, President and Founder, Exavalu Inc. "Exavalu's deep insurance technology and operational advisory and implementation expertise complement the power and flexibility of the Earnix platform to create a competitive advantage for digital carriers."

"We are thrilled to combine the decades of experience of Exavalu's advisory services, technology consulting and system integration teams with Earnix's technology to meet the most pressing strategic transformational challenges of top tier insurers," said Ruth Fisk, Head of Business Development at Earnix.

About Earnix

Earnix is the premier provider of mission-critical, cloud-based intelligent solutions across pricing, rating, underwriting and product personalization. These fully integrated solutions provide ultra-fast ROI and are designed to transform how global insurers and banks are run by unlocking value across all facets of the business. Earnix has been innovating for insurers and banks since 2001, with customers in over 35 countries across six continents and offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Israel. For more information please visit: earnix.com .

About Exavalu

Exavalu is a Specialized Digital Transformation Advisor & Digital Solutions Partner for the Insurance Industry. Founded by former Industry CIOs and Consulting Executives, Exavalu brings the best in Strategic Advisory and Digital Solutions delivery on Industry leading technology platforms.

Leading insurers and technology partners trust the company for CXO advisory and implementation services including expertise across core modernization, integration, customer experience and data & analytics projects using Guidewire InsuranceSuite, InsuranceNow, Socotra, MuleSoft, Salesforce, Earnix etc. For more information, please visit www.exavalu.com .

