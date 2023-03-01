EarnPark Announces the Launch of Redesigned Platform

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EarnPark, a brand-new crypto earning platform , is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned platform. The new design is aimed at providing users with a more reliable, easy-to-use, and user-friendly experience while earning passive income in crypto .

The new platform offers some of the highest yields and APYs in the market, making it a top choice for users looking to maximize their earning potential. In addition, EarnPark has introduced an advantageous referral program that allows users to earn even more by referring their friends and community to the platform.

The remastered platform is available for everyone, with no limits or lockups, simplifying access and asset management for users. The new design also includes an intuitive interface, enabling revenue tracking and other useful features.

What's more, EarnPark is preparing a product that will expose users to the potential of their cryptocurrencies and help them have more in 10 years' time. This possibility will allow users to unlock the full potential of their crypto and take advantage of the long-term growth prospects of the market. And now users have access to 4 different crypto earning strategies :

13% APY on USDT 13% APY on USDC 11% APY on Bitcoin 8% APY on Ethereum

EarnPark takes security and user protection inherent to traditional platforms and enhances it by introducing decentralization. While redefining personal finance, the company aims to take advantage of the optimistic market opportunity and let people invest and earn consistently.

CEO Quote: "We are thrilled to launch our redesigned platform for our users to enjoy a more reliable, straightforward, and smooth investment experience," said Gene Netso, CEO of EarnPark ( https://twitter.com/eugenenetso ). "We believe that the new platform, combined with our upcoming earning strategies, is the perfect match for anyone looking to earn passive income in crypto and boost their returns in the long run. Our focus is on users, and we can't wait to see them prosper. "

The new EarnPark platform is now live. Sign up and start earning today by visiting the EarnPark website.

