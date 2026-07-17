Earp Cohn, P.C. Law Partner Blair C. Lane, Sr., Esquire, Launches New Jersey E-Bike & E-Scooter Injury Law Center Website

This new website offers legal and safety guidance as New Jersey's updated e-bike requirements take effect July 19, 2026.

CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blair C. Lane, Sr., a partner at Earp Cohn, PC, has announced the launch of the New Jersey E-Bike & E-Scooter Injury Law Center, a new online resource created for riders, pedestrians, and families affected by e-bike and electric scooter accidents.

Available at EBikeScooterInjuryLawyer.com, the website is designed to help people understand their legal rights, identify possible sources of liability, and take practical steps after an accident. The goal is to make complex information easier to use.

Blair C. Lane, Sr. is a partner at Earp Cohn, PC. His practice includes personal injury and workers' compensation matter. He created the New Jersey E-Bike & E-Scooter Injury Law Center to provide accessible information for injured riders, pedestrians, and families. New Jersey E-Bike & E-Scooter Injury Law Center

The launch comes as updated New Jersey e-bike requirements take effect on July 19, 2026. The new rules include licensing and registration requirements for many e-bike riders, along with insurance requirements for certain motorized bicycles. Low-speed electric scooters remain governed by separate state and local regulations.

"Most people do not begin researching these laws until an accident has already happened," said Lane. "By then, they may be coping with medical treatment, lost income, insurance questions, and uncertainty about what to do next. We created this website to give injured people and their families a clear, reliable place to start."

The New Jersey E-Bike & E-Scooter Injury Law Center provides information about accidents involving distracted, speeding, or impaired drivers; unsafe roads, potholes, debris, and poorly maintained bike lanes; vehicle dooring incidents; rental e-bikes and e-scooters; defective brakes, batteries, motors, and other components; delivery, rideshare, and commercial vehicles; dangerous property conditions; and serious injuries or wrongful death.

The website also offers guidance on what to do immediately after an accident. Suggested steps include seeking prompt medical care, contacting law enforcement, documenting the scene, photographing vehicles and road conditions, gathering witness information, preserving the damaged bike or scooter, and being cautious when speaking with insurance companies.

In addition, the site explains that responsibility for an accident may extend beyond a single driver. Depending on the circumstances, a claim could involve a vehicle owner, employer, delivery company, property owner, manufacturer, rental operator, contractor, or public entity responsible for roadway maintenance.

"Safety education and legal guidance serve different purposes, but both begin with reliable information," Lane said. "We hope people use the site to understand the rules and reduce the risk of injury. When an accident occurs because another person, business, manufacturer, or public entity acted negligently, the site explains where injured individuals can turn for help."

Lane represents clients in personal injury matters which will include e-bike and e-scooter accident claims under the new law as well as personal injury, product liability, premises liability, roadway hazards, workers' compensation and wrongful death. The website serves residents throughout New Jersey.

Visitors may request a free, confidential consultation at EBikeScooterInjuryLawyer.com or by calling 609-472-1008. Submitting an inquiry does not create an attorney-client relationship, and every matter is evaluated based on its individual facts.

About Blair C. Lane, Sr.

Blair C. Lane, Sr. is a partner at Earp Cohn, PC. His practice includes personal injury and workers' compensation matter. He created the New Jersey E-Bike & E-Scooter Injury Law Center to provide accessible information for injured riders, pedestrians, and families.

About Earp Cohn, PC

Earp Cohn, PC is a full-service New Jersey law firm with offices in Cherry Hill, NJ and Ocean Township, NJ and Philadelphia, PA.

Media Contact

Blair C. Lane, Sr.

Partner, Earp Cohn, PC

609-472-1008

[email protected]

Attorney Advertising. This release provides general information and does not constitute legal advice. No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey.

SOURCE Blair C. Lane, Sr.