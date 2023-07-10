Earphone and Headphone Market to grow by USD 20,720.41 million from 2022 to 2027 | Demand for IPX-certified devices is one of the major market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The earphone and headphone market size is set to grow by USD 20,720.41 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 9.84%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Earphone and Headphone Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as technological advancements for product enrichment, the increased use of earphones and headphones in gaming and AR-VR applications, and the increasing adoption of sports and fitness earphones and headphones will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The earphone and headphone market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Earphone and Headphone Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The earphone and headphone market is segmented as follows:

Type

In-ear



On-ear



Over-ear

Technology

Wired



Wireless



TWS

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The in-ear segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Earphones and headphones are electronic audio gadgets, which serve the purpose of enhancing the listening experience of the users. They come in wired and wireless options and connect to the source signal. The global market has been segmented based on type into in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear earphones and headphones. Furthermore, the in-ear earphones and headphones segment can be further divided into two types, namely, wired and wireless earphones. Also, the IPX rating is a safety rating that rates earphones and headphones on the basis of the extent of protection offered by these devices against various environmental conditions such as dust and rain. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Earphone and Headphone Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the earphone and headphone market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alclair Audio Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, GN Store Nord AS, Grado Labs Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Logitech International SA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., Xiaomi Inc, and Zound Industries International AB.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings

Alclair Audio Inc.: The company offers earphones and headphones such as hunting protection earphones, motorcycle earbuds, and wired earphones.

The company offers earphones and headphones such as hunting protection earphones, motorcycle earbuds, and wired earphones. Apple Inc.: The company offers Airpods Pro second generation, Airpods Max, Mini homepad earphones, and wired earpods.

The company offers Airpods Pro second generation, Airpods Max, Mini homepad earphones, and wired earpods. Bose Corp.: The company offers earphones and headphones such as noise-cancelling earphones, wireless earphones, sport earphones, aviation headsets, and earbuds.

Earphone and Headphone Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Driver -

Technological advancements for product enrichment drive the growth of the market. Vendors are continually focusing on developing innovative and technologically advanced products. The market players are focusing on implementing AI to provide a unique and personalized audio experience to users. Vendors are also attempting to reduce the size and weight of earbuds and headsets to provide greater sound quality through intensive innovation. The demand for these products is high, owing to which many new product launches can be witnessed in the market during the forecast period.

Major Trend -

The growing demand for IPX-certified devices is the key trend in the market. Several vendors in the market are introducing new products that are sweat-proof and water-resistant, with the ear padding removable and washable in a few models. They are manufacturing their products with a certain ingress protection (IPX) rating in mind, which is a safety rating to offer protection against dust and water. An IPX1-rated device is resistant to water droplets and can be dripped in water for 10 minutes. The level of protection ranges from the number zero to nine and increases, with the highest level being IPX9, which offers protection against the spray of water from a high-pressure nozzle. Similarly, in the case of dust, the rating ranges from IP0X to IP6X, with IP6X being the highest. In some cases, the product may be resistant to both dust and water.

Major Challenges -

The high prices associated with wireless variants challenge the market. The growing consumer appetite for additional features is increasing the price of wireless headphones. Also, the popularity of sports and fitness wireless headphones is growing, and they are generally offered at high prices. The global wireless headphones market is in its growth stage. Most of the vendors offer wireless headphones at a high price. The high-priced premium wireless headphones are expected to discourage consumers from adopting such products in developing countries. Thus, the increased costs associated with wireless headphones are expected to impact market growth negatively.

Earphone and Headphone Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist earphone and headphone market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the earphone and headphone market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the earphone and headphone market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of earphone and headphone market vendors

The wireless headphones market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.11% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 22,042.99 million. This wireless headphones market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (music and entertainment, gaming, fitness, and virtual reality), product type (on-ear wireless headphones, in-ear wireless headphones, and over-ear wireless headphones), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The improved wireless connectivity is the key factor driving the growth of the wireless headphones market.

The headphones market size is expected to increase by USD 30.2 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.12%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the headphones market segmentation by product (non-smart headphones and smart headphones), technology (wired headphones and wireless headphones), type (in-ear headphones, over-ear headphones, and on-ear headphones), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing penetration of smart devices is one of the key factors driving the headphones market growth.

Earphone And Headphone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20,720.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alclair Audio Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, GN Store Nord AS, Grado Labs Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Logitech International SA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., Xiaomi Inc, and Zound Industries International AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global earphone and headphone market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global earphone and headphone market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 In-ear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on In-ear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on In-ear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on In-ear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on In-ear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 On-ear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on On-ear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on On-ear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on On-ear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on On-ear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Over-ear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Over-ear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Over-ear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Over-ear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Over-ear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Wired - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Wired - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Wired - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Wired - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Wired - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Wireless - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Wireless - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 TWS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on TWS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on TWS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on TWS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on TWS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alclair Audio Inc.

Exhibit 120: Alclair Audio Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Alclair Audio Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Alclair Audio Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 123: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Bose Corp.

Exhibit 128: Bose Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Bose Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Bose Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Bose Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 Bowers and Wilkins

Exhibit 132: Bowers and Wilkins - Overview



Exhibit 133: Bowers and Wilkins - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Bowers and Wilkins - Key offerings

12.7 GN Store Nord AS

Exhibit 135: GN Store Nord AS - Overview



Exhibit 136: GN Store Nord AS - Business segments



Exhibit 137: GN Store Nord AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: GN Store Nord AS - Segment focus

12.8 Grado Labs Inc.

Exhibit 139: Grado Labs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Grado Labs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Grado Labs Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 JVCKENWOOD Corp.

Exhibit 142: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 145: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Logitech International SA

Exhibit 147: Logitech International SA - Overview



Exhibit 148: Logitech International SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Logitech International SA - Key offerings

12.11 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 150: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Pioneer India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Pioneer India Electronics Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Pioneer India Electronics Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Pioneer India Electronics Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 163: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 164: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 166: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Segment focus

12.15 Shure Inc.

Exhibit 168: Shure Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Shure Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Shure Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Skullcandy Inc.

Exhibit 171: Skullcandy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Skullcandy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Skullcandy Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 174: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 177: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

