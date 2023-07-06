Earth & Halo Launches Unique Eye Gel at Cosmoprof North America

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaryan Ramzan, the founder and CEO of Earth & Halo, will unveil the highly anticipated Apple of My Eye Eye & Lip Contour luxury eye gel on July 11, 2023, at Cosmoprof North America (CPNA). Held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, CPNA is the premier B2B beauty exhibition for North and South America.

Unveiling Apple Of My Eye. Experience the ultimate transformation with our breakthrough eye and lip contour gel. Firm, tighten, and enhance the delicate areas, bidding farewell to dark circles and achieving a youthful, radiant appearance. #AppleOfMyEye #SkincareRevolution #YouthfulGlow
Say goodbye to wrinkles, aging signs, dark circles, and puffiness with our revolutionary eye gel!
Apple of My Eye Eye & Lip Contour is set to revolutionize the skincare industry. This gender-neutral gel combines cutting-edge technology with natural, organic ingredients to firm, tighten, and enhance the delicate under-eye and lip areas. With its multi-functionality, the gel reduces puffiness, redness, and dark circles.

The proprietary anti-wrinkle formula utilizes SYN®-AKE, SYN®-EYE, and EYES100 peptides, working harmoniously with the body's processes to reduce wrinkles, laugh lines, and eye pouches that contribute to an aged appearance.

This unique formula delivers fast-acting results, visibly improving skin texture and providing smoothing effects within seven days, while also brightening the skin within 14 days. The gel incorporates vitamins and natural ingredients derived from Chinese medicinals, including algae monosaccharides, sea-grape, and white-water lily, which provide essential protection against UV rays and blue light. Additionally, it boosts hyaluronic acid production and supports cellular renewal.

Apple of My Eye Eye & Lip Contour effectively protects against moisture loss, resulting in softer, smoother skin in 28 days. The gel aids in detoxifying, fading acne scars, improving discoloration, and rejuvenating the skin.

Apple of My Eye Eye & Lip Contour is a potent antioxidant that fortifies the skin, improves elasticity, and aids in healing. With its natural ingredients, COSMOS approval, and vegan-friendly formulation, this eye gel offers a powerful solution for individuals seeking real results in their anti-aging skincare routine.

The launch of Apple of My Eye Eye & Lip Contour at Cosmoprof North America signifies a significant advancement in skincare. Earth & Halo presents the world with a luxurious eye gel that delivers tangible results through the utilization of anti-aging peptides, promoting a more beautiful and healthier complexion.

About Earth & Halo: Earth & Halo is dedicated to creating skincare products that nurture a strong, beautiful, and healthy complexion while prioritizing the well-being of both your skin and the environment. Connect with us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Aaryan Ramzan
3103439357
[email protected]com

SOURCE Earth & Halo

