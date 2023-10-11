Earth & Halo Named Vegan Skincare Brand of the Year 2023 by LUXlife

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth & Halo, founded by Aaryan Ramzan, continues to shine in the skincare industry, adding another prestigious honor to its list of accolades. The company has been bestowed with the title of "Vegan Skincare Brand of the Year 2023" by LUXlife magazine, recognizing its outstanding contributions to beauty.

Award-Winning. 5 Organic Extracts, Vegan & Gender Neutral. Anti-Aging, Toning, and Collagen Boosting Hydrating & Brightening Addresses Hormonal Acne and Hyperpigmentation Firming & Cruelty-Free Sustainable & Free from Fragrance, Sulphates, and Toxins. Key Ingredients: Water Lily Extract Japanese Indigo Extract Edelweiss Extract Rock Samphire Extract Sea Grape Extract Sodium Hyaluronate & Peptides
Apple Of My Eye Eye & Lip Contour. Key Features: Dual-Action: For Eyes & Lips Targeted Contouring Nourishing and Hydrating, Reduces Fine Lines and Wrinkles, Brightens and Refreshes, Vegan & Gender Neutral, Cruelty-Free Sustainable, No Fragrance, No Sulphates, No Toxins. Key Ingredients: SYN®-AKE, Peptide SYN®-EYE Technology, PEPHA®-AGE Extract, AQUAXYL™ Hydration, Eyes100 Peptide Complex, White Water Lily Extract, Sea Grape Extract
Commitment to Ethical Beauty and Social Responsibility
Earth & Halo is at the forefront of ethical beauty, crafting holistic skincare solutions that are vegan, sustainable, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly. The company's products deliver effective skincare without harming the planet's ecosystem or animal life.

A Pioneer in Ethical Beauty
Earth & Halo stands out as an industry leader, driven by its unwavering commitment to effective skincare and environmental responsibility. Its products combine natural and organic ingredients with groundbreaking peptide technology to achieve exceptional results. Dedication to innovation and sustainability is at the core of its success.

Empowering Radiant Skin Responsibly
Earth & Halo empowers individuals to achieve radiant, healthy skin while prioritizing the planet's welfare. All products meet the highest ethical standards, embodying a harmony between beauty and environmental consciousness.

Back-to-Back Awards
Earth & Halo's excellence has been recognized with a series of prestigious awards. In 2022, the brand's Blue Crystalline Face Serum earned the title of "Organic Product of the Year," securing the top position in CosmoProf Trends. Additionally, "Apple Of My Eye" was a finalist at the CosmoProf North America trade show in the Organic and Green category.

A Lasting Legacy of Impact
Being named Vegan Skincare Brand of the Year 2023 by LUXlife magazine underscores Earth & Halo's commitment to luxury skincare, diversity, and environmental responsibility. Launched on May 28, 2020, Earth & Halo swiftly emerged as a distinctive brand, offering gender-neutral skincare products that deliver real results.

Dedication to Social Causes
The company's ethos extends beyond skincare; Earth & Halo believes in giving back to the community and the world. Every customer's post on the company's Instagram or TikTok page results in a tree planted. The brand actively supports gender equality, LGBTQ rights, social justice causes, and a range of non-profit organizations working towards eliminating poverty, promoting girl's education, civil liberties, and environmental preservation.

Future Endeavors
As Earth & Halo basks in the glory of this recent achievement, the brand continues to innovate and expand its offerings. With a relentless commitment to ethical beauty and skincare excellence, Earth & Halo is poised for a future filled with even more remarkable achievements.

Contact:
Aaryan Ramzan
2132858230
366796@email4pr.com

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.