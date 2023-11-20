Earth & Halo on Fire: Blue Crystalline Serum Secures Fourth Award with Elle Magazine's "Best Serum Of The Year"

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaryan Ramzan, the visionary founder of Earth & Halo, proudly announces the recognition of the brand's Blue Crystalline Face Serum as the Best Serum of the Year by Elle Magazine in First Class Beauty 2023. This achievement, the fourth in rapid succession, solidifies Earth & Halo's commitment to excellence and innovation.

Revitalize with Earth & Halo's Blue Crystalline Serum, a harmonious blend of anti-aging, brightening, and acne-reducing prowess. Tackle fine lines, wrinkles, and hormonal acne as it tones, boosts collagen, and super hydrates. Crafted from vegan, organic elements like edelweiss, white water lily, and peptides, it's your cruelty-free key to luminous skin. Elevate your beauty ritual with Blue Crystalline - where science meets sustainability for radiant results. Best Serum award Elle Magazine. Experience Earth & Halo's Blue Crystalline Serum, a transformative fusion of anti-aging, brightening, and acne-soothing properties. Combat wrinkles, fine lines, and hormonal acne while enjoying the benefits of toning, collagen boosting, and intense hydration. Infused with vegan, organic components such as white water lily, Japanese indigo, and peptides, it's your ethical pathway to radiant and resilient skin.

Elle Beauty Director, Danielle James, lauds the serum, emphasizing its unique qualities, "The organic serum adapts to your skin's needs, with microemulsion technology ensuring deep dermal penetration." Recognized as a "super-charged serum," it adeptly addresses concerns like boosting collagen production, reducing wrinkles, controlling excess oil, and managing hormonal acne, providing benefits such as toning, brightening, and super-moisturizing.

The Blue Crystalline Face Serum contributes to improving skin texture, elasticity, strengthening, pore purification, and clarification. It effectively addresses fine lines, wrinkles, and defends against free radicals damaging the skin at the cellular level. The serum not only works on existing lines but also aids in protecting the skin before they form.

Crafted with clinical-grade ingredients for purity and efficacy, Earth & Halo sources botanicals ethically from around the globe. The organic and vegan-friendly formula includes edelweiss, white water lily, Japanese indigo, rock samphire, sea-grapes, vitamins, minerals, and peptides. This unique combination, in specific proportions, results in an innovative, first-class skincare product.

This recognition from Elle Magazine joins Earth & Halo's growing list of prestigious awards, including the Vegan Brand of The Year 2023 USA and the 2022 Organic Product of the Year Award for the Blue Crystalline Face Serum for Beauty Innovation. The innovative product, Apple Of My Eye, received the Eye Product Of The Year 2023 Award by Beauty Innovations, and was a finalist in the Organic Category at the CosmoProf Awards.

"To win four awards back-to-back is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation," remarks Ramzan. "We're not just a brand; we're a movement for positive change in the skincare industry."

Ramzan, integral to the team behind the Blue Crystalline Face Serum, reflects the company's dedication to diversity and inclusiveness. His personal journey adds an inspirational layer, combining his passion for skincare with his commitment to championing diversity, equality, and creating a more inclusive beauty industry.

Earth & Halo, committed to effective and ethical skincare, is organic, vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and sustainable. The brand actively supports gender equality, LGBTQ rights, social justice causes, and various non-profits working for education, civil liberties, and environmental preservation. With every customer's post featuring the product with the hashtag #earthhalotrees, Earth & Halo plants a tree.

In the competitive skincare industry, the small company is making a mighty impact, securing its position as a major player. The recognition of Blue Crystalline Face Serum as Elle Magazine's Best Serum of the Year in First Class Beauty 2023 underscores Earth & Halo's dedication to gentle, effective, and exceptional organic skincare solutions for all ages and genders. For distribution information, individuals can contact the company through its website.

About Earth & Halo

Earth & Halo crafts skincare products to nurture a strong, beautiful, healthy complexion, enhancing a holistic lifestyle that's healthy for both your skin and the environment. Connect with us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

