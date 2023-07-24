Earth & Halo's Apple Of My Eye Chosen as a Finalist in Prestigious CosmoProf North America's Organic and Green Category

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In just two years, Earth & Halo emerged as an award-winning skincare brand with its Blue Crystalline Face Serum. The company's newest success is its Apple Of My Eye cream that has been selected as one of four finalists at the prestigious 2023 CosmoProf North America trade show in the Organic and Green category.

"Earth & Halo is especially honored to be the first trans-owned skincare brand to have both of its products recognized on the award list," said Earth & Halo founder, Aaryan Ramzan. "This represents a significant achievement in breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes in the beauty industry. The brand takes great pride in its commitment to inclusivity, diversity and creating skincare solutions that cater to the needs of all individuals, regardless of their background or identity."

CosmoProf North America is the preeminent B2B beauty trade show in the Americas, showcasing the best in beauty products for skin, hair and nails, along with fragrances, toiletries, organic products, and tools. The prestigious and highly-respected show is renowned for showcasing organic and sustainable products, with an emphasis on consumers and the environment. This newest accolade spotlight's Earth & Halo's commitment to skincare solutions that are highly effective and eco-friendly.

Earth & Halo was created May 28, 2020. Its Blue Crystalline Face Serum launched on Dec. 14, 2020. It was named Organic Product of the Year in 2022 by Beauty Innovations and received the No. 1 spot on CosmoProf Trends last year.

Apple Of My Eye and Blue Crystalline have gained a devoted following and earned an exceptional reputation for its products efficacy, along with its ethical and sustainable approach to skincare.

The Organic and Green category at CosmoProf North America is highly competitive. Earth & Halo's Apple Of My Eye naming as a finalist provides professional validation. It secures the company's position as a premium skincare brand, its commitment to innovation and excellence, and to customers and the planet.

About Earth & Halo

Earth & Halo creates skincare products to nurture a strong, beautiful, healthy complexion and to enhance a holistic lifestyle, while making sure they are healthy for both your skin and the environment. Connect with us on Instagram and LinkedIn .

