Earth AI Discovers New Gold System Close to Existing Molybdenum Project at Willow Glen

Discovery confirms prior predictive targeting made by company using patented artificial intelligence software

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth AI, a predictive explorer and driller for clean energy metals using artificial intelligence (AI), today announces the discovery of a new gold system at its molybdenum-gold project in Willow Glen. The discovery, made using the company's proprietary AI software to drill 650 meters of rock, yielded seven intercept samples of mineralized gold. The discovery is of economic grade gold, at approximately 1.14 grams of gold per tonne of rock. Earth AI will follow-up with continued mapping and drilling to assess the nature of the mineralization and the size, grade, and economic value of the deposit.

The Willow Glen Project is located ~400 km N from Sydney near the Guyra township, New South Wales, Australia. The project rests within the New England Orogen (NEO) geological province, known to be prospective for intrusion-related tin-tungsten and gold-bismuth-molybdenum-silver systems as well as orogenic gold-antimony systems (Partington, et al 2017). To date, Earth AI's exploration has been focused on a small window of exposed Permian felsic intrusive rocks and Carboniferous sedimentary rocks (collectively termed, Sandon Beds). Following the gold discovery, the Willow Glen project will be split into two projects, WG_Gold and WG_Moly.

Earth AI acquired the project in May 2021, following a state-wide analysis using its patented Artificial Intelligence software to develop predictive clusters of potential base metal targets. Predictive targets were subsequently investigated, and areas of surface metal enrichments became targets for the maiden drilling campaign that commenced in December 2022. Six diamond drill holes have been drilled to date for a combined total length of 3000 meters.

Previous drilling campaigns at Willow Glen have returned broad intercepts of anomalous copper and molybdenum. Molybdenum and copper minerals (molybdenite MoS₂ and chalcopyrite CuFeS₂) are hosted within cross-cutting quartz veins in siltstone, part of the Sandon Beds. Cu-Mo mineralization was intercepted in all drillholes (WG1D, WG2D, WG4D, WG9D, WG12D). Early-stage exploration activities and drilling indicated the potential for a Cu-Mo porphyry-style system at Willow Glen. Interpretation of the latest results from WG11D has now upgraded our working model to an Au-Cu-Mo porphyry style system.

"Following the recent announcement of our discovery of one of the largest palladium mineral systems in Australia, the discovery of gold at our Willow Glen site further demonstrates the validity of our AI-powered mineral discovery software," said Roman Teslyuk, CEO and founder of Earth AI. "Our approach to mineral prospecting is substantially faster, more accurate, and cost effective compared to traditional methods, all factors that are key to unlocking the critical minerals needed for the global energy transition."

Earth AI's Mineral Targeting Platform (MTP) technology leverages predictive, high-accuracy AI technology that has been extensively trained using remote sensing, geophysical, and exploration datasets. It is designed to work in unexplored, data poor and untapped environments, a key differentiator to other exploration technologies that focus on identifying resources near existing mines. In addition to its AI technology, Earth AI's proprietary drilling hardware streamlines site movement and logistics and reduces the size of exploratory drill holes to the size of a tennis ball, significantly reducing environmental impact, cost, and time required to verify mineral deposits.

This new discovery is the first to predict gold targeted by the AI system, validating the versatility of Earth AI's technology and its ability to predict multiple metals at the same location.

About Earth AI

Earth AI, founded in 2017, is a predictive explorer and driller for clean energy metals that is disrupting the mineral industry through a novel approach using AI-powered mineral deposit discovery software and proprietary drilling technology. The company's technology has achieved an industry-best 75% discovery success rate, while at the same time speeding up the mineral exploration process by 4x and reducing costs by up to 75%. The company operates in New South Wales, Australia, with an office in Los Angeles, CA.

