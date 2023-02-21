Earth Augers Market Worth USD 2.18 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Market Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global earth augers market will grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2028. Rapid technological advancements in recent years have led to the emergence of new technologies for agriculture equipment. These technologies help enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of farm machines. One ground-breaking innovation in garden and lawn care equipment is the introduction of autonomous brushless earth auger equipment. Hence, constant efforts to develop new features and technology for earth augers are expected to create new opportunities for expanding the earth auger market in the upcoming years. Moreover, the increase in government initiatives in developing countries for agricultural subsidies investment for farm machinery and power equipment are boosting the production growth of earth auger, thereby providing significant growth opportunities to earth auger in the market. The growth is also attributable to the increasing demand for electric corded augers from industries such as the agriculture industry, horticulture, plantation, indoor gardens, and others. Furthermore, the rising popularity of various sports stadiums, and government initiatives and investments in the construction of golf courses and other sports fields, are expected to drive demand for the electric corded auger market. In March 2022, the councilor of Ottawa announced a ban on the sale of gas-powered equipment. Following this ban, the councilor of Toronto City is also planning to impose a ban on gas-powered equipment. Hence, such government initiatives are expected to boost the demand for Battery-Powered earth augers in the market.

Earth Augers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Several research institutions and market vendors have increased their investments in robotic technology. Although this technology requires high initial investments, end-users can perform their tasks quickly and efficiently. The US is one of the largest markets for investments in robotics technology. With technological advances, vendors are adding advanced features to the earth auger, which can make the drilling process autonomous. Hence, the market's growth is expected to increase in the upcoming years.

Global Earth Augers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 2.18 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 1.68 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 4.5 % Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product, Fuel Type, End-User, Start Type, Auger Bit Size, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Countries The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Rest of Europe, China, Australia, Japan, India, the Rest of APAC, Brazil, Mexico, the Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa Key Vendors ECHO, Honda Motor Company, KUBOTA Corporation, CANGZHOU Great Garden Machinery Co. Ltd, Stanley Black & Decker, The Toro Company, STIHL, Techtronic Industries, Woods, Makita, DR Power Equipment, Bobcat Company, Earthquake, Eskimo, ION Ice Fishing, Einhell Germany AG, Emak S.p.A, METL Southland, Hegde Agrotech, SUMEC Group Corp., Maax Engineering, YungChi Y.C. Industrial Co., RABAUD, SELVATICI SRL, Auston Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd, and BLUE BIRD INDUSTRIES FABBRICA MOTORI S.R.L. Market Dynamics · Evolution New Technologies in Augers · Government Subsidies for The Agriculture Industry · Rising Need for Drilling and Boring Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3651

Recent Developments

In 2022, Kubota launched the PD10 Series Post Hole Digger, which is attached to subcompact utility tractors. These auger units offer a 30″ auger length and come up with various types of bit inches 6″, 9″, & 12″ augers. PD10 auger with cast steel fishtail end for faster hole starting and quick piloting. Landscapers, farmers, rental yards, contractors, ranchers, and homeowners will find that the PD10 meets their general duty applications and needs.

In 2020, Einhell, an outdoor power equipment manufacturer, announced the launch of a new GP-EA 18/150 Li BL-Solo cordless earth auger. These auger features include a Brushless motor - more power and longer runtime, weather resistance, and a metal frame, which provides maximum stability and torsional stiffness.

In December 2021 , Stanley Black & Decker acquired an 80% stake in MTD Holding Inc., a vendor of outdoor power equipment, for a value of over $1.6 billion .

, & Decker acquired an 80% stake in MTD Holding Inc., a vendor of outdoor power equipment, for a value of over . In December 2021 , Stanley Black & Decker also acquired Excel Industries to expand in the turf equipment category. This provided the company access to other excel industry brands, including BigDog and Hustler Turf Equipment.

, & Decker also acquired Excel Industries to expand in the turf equipment category. This provided the company access to other excel industry brands, including BigDog and Hustler Turf Equipment. Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) made a large acquisition in Q3 2019 by purchasing Genesis, Paladin, and Pengo attachments brands from New York -based private equity firm KPS Capital Partners for $690 million . Paladin and Pengo are one of the largest manufacturers of earth augers and other related wear parts.

Market Segmentation

Product

Portable Earth Augers

Front Type Earth Augers

Rear Type Earth Augers

Fuel Type

Gas-Powered

Battery-Powered

Electric Corded

End-User

Agriculture

Construction

Mining

Others

Start Type

Recoil Start

Trigger Start

Auger Bit Size

< 4-Inches

4-Inches 4-9inches

>9 Inches

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

TheUK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



The Rest of Europe

APAC

China



Australia



Japan



India



The Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



The Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



The UAE



South Africa

Fertilizer Spreader Market - The global fertilizer spreader market is expected to reach 755.6 thousand units by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.37%. APAC holds the most significant global fertilizer spreader market share, accounting for 55.7% in 2022. The significant trends in the market are the development of smart and autonomous spreaders, increased food consumption & population growth, and fiscal support to farmers through loans & subsidies.

Cordless Hammer Drills Market - The global cordless hammer drills market is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.22% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and increasing household and commercial applications are primarily driving the market. These tools are mainly used in automobiles, aerospace, construction, electronics, and shipbuilding.

Garden Tiller Market - The global garden tiller market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.85% from 2022 to 2027. Garden tillers are powered garden equipment with blades or tines that assist them in shearing through the soil much faster than manual equipment or hand tools. Garden tillers are equipped with enough power to break ground and are excellent for soil stirring and plowing. These are gas-powered, electrically corded, and electric cordless, and it's come in various sizes, power levels, and prices.

Cordless Power Tools Market - The global cordless power tools market is expected to reach $35.62 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.67% during the forecast period. Cordless power tools are battery-operated portable equipment for various commercial, residential, and other DIY activities. These compact and wireless tools can be installed with either brushed or brushless motors. While the growth in Li-ion batteries stimulates the demand for cordless power tools, the high operational and maintenance costs hamper the market's growth.

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence