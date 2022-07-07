Earth Baby® Attends CosmoProf North America Las Vegas

The Innovative Family Care Brand Will Be Gracing the Vendor Hall at the Leading B2B Trade Show in the Americas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Baby® is excited to be bringing its family care expertise to the vendor hall of the enormously popular Cosmoprof North America (CPNA). The 2022 edition of CPNA will take place in Las Vegas where the entire beauty industry will be gathering together over the course of three days from July 12-14.

In 2019 CPNA's last event before the pandemic began featured hundreds of exhibitors from over 40 countries and over 40,000 attendees. With the crisis slowly tapering, CPNA has re-opened with vigor. It promises vendors and attendees alike an excellent opportunity to network, strike up new relationships, and discover collaborative potential.

"We're very excited to be attending Cosmoprof in Las Vegas this year," said Earth Baby® spokeswoman and VP of Sales and Marketing Bianca Murphy, "We've been building the Earth Baby® brand for years now, and we're excited to show the larger beauty and hygiene industry our unique combination of innovation and organics."

The "unique combination" that Murphy is referring to is Earth Baby®'s dual focus on natural, organic ingredients and powerful efficacy. The former is achieved through the use of certified organic fruit and vegetable-based ingredients. These are non-toxic and designed to be gentle on a baby's skin, body, and hair.

For the latter, Earth Baby® has developed its patented, one-of-a-kind Oleosphere® Technology . The formulation utilizes Oleosomes from safflower seed oil, which is high in linoleic acid and vitamin E. The Oleosomes themselves consist of tiny bubbles that deliver time-released ingredients to the skin and act as a moisturizer, emulsifier, and emollient at the same time.

The combination of safe ingredients and potent application have made Earth Baby® products popular with parents caring for young children and their tender, sensitive skin. The Earth Baby® team is excited at the prospect of bringing its proven family care solutions to a larger audience and hopes that the ability to attend CPNA in Las Vegas this year will be the start of many exciting and fruitful partnerships as the brand continues to invest in raising the standard for childcare in the United States.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com .

