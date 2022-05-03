Earth Baby® Attends the ABC Kids Expo at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

The International Family Care Brand Will Be Promoting Its Innovative Oleosphere® Technology-Based Products at Booth 634

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 ABC Kids Expo will be taking place at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino from May 9–11, and Earth Baby® will be in attendance. The annual event is North America's premier juvenile products gathering, with the trade show offering some of the best opportunities for manufacturers to network with an impressive number of retailers, distributors, and buyers in a closed, B2B environment.

"Earth Baby® is excited to be attending the ABC expo this year," said Bianca Murphy, Earth Baby®'s VP of Sales and Marketing. "We love to take every opportunity to showcase our innovative line of products not just to the families that we support but also to buyers who are looking for quality family care items. We're hoping to do just that in Las Vegas this year, and we invite anyone interested in selling safe, effective, kid-friendly products to stop by booth 634. We'd love to chat!"

Earth Baby® has been a growing name in the family care industry. The company, which was founded nearly two decades ago, has developed a sterling reputation for its ability to combine organic, high-quality ingredients with cutting-edge technology.

The former comes from founder and health beauty formulation professional Florence Nacino's desire to create truly safe, organic products for children (including her own grandchildren). This has led to Earth Baby®'s commitment to using certified and organic fruits and vegetable-based ingredients throughout its product lines, resulting in non-toxic, gentle, and effective formulas.

While the desire to use organic ingredients is a common standard in the 2020s, it wasn't the case when the brand was founded. On top of that, Earth Baby® continues to stand apart with its utilization of Oleosphere® Technology . This unique high-performance delivery system uses Oleosomes (organic skin-softening oils and vitamins) that help to enhance the efficacy of the products. The patented Oleosphere® formula gives Earth Baby®'s organic products a rare combination of harmless potency and safety, enabling parents and caretakers to maintain a high degree of hygiene for their children in a safe and effective manner.

Earth Baby® is excited to display its innovative products to those in attendance at the ABC Kids Expo this May. They hope it will continue to shed light on the good work that they're doing by raising standards in both safety and efficacy throughout the childcare community.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com .

